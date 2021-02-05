  • Login / Register
HomeNew CarsNewsMG Increases Price Of Hector And Hector Plus Twice In Two Months
English | हिंदी

MG Increases Price Of Hector And Hector Plus Twice In Two Months

Published On Feb 05, 2021 04:13 PM By Tarun for MG Hector

  • 217 Views
  • Write a comment

The facelifted Hector got its first hike this year in January 

MG Hector Facelift 2021

  • Most of the variants have got dearer by Rs 10,000. 

  • Prices of the base-spec Style and Super have remained unchanged. 

  • The Hector now retails from Rs 12.90 lakh to Rs 18.43 lakh. 

  • The Hector Plus 6-seater is priced from Rs 16 lakh to Rs 19.33 lakh, whereas the 7-seater retails from Rs 13.35 lakh to Rs 18.33 lakh. 

MG has silently increased prices of the Hector and Hector Plus for the second time this year. The maximum hike is of Rs 10,000, applicable to select variants only and effective from February 2, 2021.  Here’s taking a look at the revised price list:

MG Hector

Hector Variants

February 2021

  January 2021 (Facelift Launch)

Difference

Style Petrol MT

Rs 12.90 lakh

Rs 12.90 lakh

-

Super Petrol MT

Rs 13.89 lakh

Rs 13.89 lakh

-

Style Diesel MT

Rs 14.21 lakh

Rs 14.21 lakh

-

Super MT Hybrid

Rs 14.40 lakh

Rs 14.40 lakh

-

Super MT Diesel

Rs 15.31 lakh

Rs 15.31 lakh

-

Smart MT Hybrid

Rs 15.75 lakh

Rs 15.66 lakh

Rs 9,000

Smart DCT

Rs 15.62 lakh

Rs 16.42 lakh

Rs 10,000

Smart Diesel MT

Rs 17.02 lakh

Rs 16.92 lakh

Rs 10,000

Sharp MT Hybrid

Rs 17.10 lakh

Rs 17 lakh

Rs 10,000

Sharp DCT

Rs 18.10 lakh

Rs 18 lakh

Rs 10,000

Sharp DCT DT

Rs 18.30 lakh

Rs 18.20 lakh

Rs 10,000

Sharp MT Diesel

Rs 18.43 lakh

Rs 18.33 lakh

Rs 10,000

  • Prices of the base-spec Style and Super remain unchanged. It means the Hector still retails, starting from Rs 12.90 lakh. 

  • The Smart MT Hybrid has got a hike of Rs 9,000, whereas the rest of the variants have got pricier by Rs 10,000. 

  • After the hike, the Hector range now retails from Rs 12.90 lakh to Rs 18.43 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). 

MG Hector Plus

MG Hector Plus 7-seater

Hector Plus Variants

6-Seater February 2021

6-seater January 2021

7-Seater February 2021

7-Seater January 2021

Difference (both)

Style MT Petrol

-

-

Rs 13.35 lakh

Rs 13.35 lakh

-

Style MT Diesel

-

-

Rs 14.66 lakh

Rs 14.66 lakh

-

Super MT Hybrid

-

-

Rs 14.85 lakh

Rs 14.85 lakh

-

Super MT Diesel

Rs 16 lakh

Rs 16 lakh

Rs 15.76 lakh

Rs 15.76 lakh

-

Smart MT Diesel

Rs 17.72 lakh

Rs 17.62 lakh

Rs 17.62 lakh

Rs 17.52 lakh

Rs 10,000

Smart DCT

Rs 17.22 lakh

Rs 17.12 lakh

-

-

Rs 10,000

Sharp MT Hybrid

Rs 17.85 lakh

Rs 17.75 lakh

-

-

Rs 10,000

Sharp DCT

Rs 18.90 lakh

Rs 18.80 lakh

-

-

Rs 10,000

Sharp MT Diesel

Rs 19.23 lakh

Rs 19.13 lakh

-

-

Rs 10,000

Sharp MT Diesel DT

Rs 19.43 lakh

Rs 19.33 lakh

-

-

Rs 10,000

Select MT Diesel

    

Rs 18.43 lakh

Rs 18.33 lakh

Rs 10,000

  • The Hector Plus 7-seater was launched in January 2021, so this is its first price hike. 

  • Even here, the base-spec Super and Style have been spared. 

  • Prices have increased only for the Smart, Sharp, and Select variants by a uniform Rs 10,000. 

  • The Hector Plus 6-seater retails from Rs 16 lakh up to Rs 19.33 lakh, whereas the 7-seater is priced from Rs 13.35 lakh to Rs 18.33 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). 

  • The price gap between the Hector and Hector Plus ranges between Rs 45,000 and Rs 1 lakh.

Read More on : Hector Automatic

T
Published by
Tarun
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on MG Hector

Read Full News
  • MG Hector Plus
  • MG Hector
Big Saving !!
Save upto 19% ! Find best deals on Used MG Cars
VIEW USED MG HECTOR IN NEW DELHI

Similar cars to compare & consider

Ex-showroom Price New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Suv

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
*Estimated Price New Delhi
space Image
×
Which is your city ?