MG Increases Price Of Hector And Hector Plus Twice In Two Months

Published On Feb 05, 2021 04:13 PM By Tarun for MG Hector

The facelifted Hector got its first hike this year in January

Most of the variants have got dearer by Rs 10,000.

Prices of the base-spec Style and Super have remained unchanged.

The Hector now retails from Rs 12.90 lakh to Rs 18.43 lakh.

The Hector Plus 6-seater is priced from Rs 16 lakh to Rs 19.33 lakh, whereas the 7-seater retails from Rs 13.35 lakh to Rs 18.33 lakh.

MG has silently increased prices of the Hector and Hector Plus for the second time this year. The maximum hike is of Rs 10,000, applicable to select variants only and effective from February 2, 2021. Here’s taking a look at the revised price list:

MG Hector

Hector Variants February 2021 January 2021 (Facelift Launch) Difference Style Petrol MT Rs 12.90 lakh Rs 12.90 lakh - Super Petrol MT Rs 13.89 lakh Rs 13.89 lakh - Style Diesel MT Rs 14.21 lakh Rs 14.21 lakh - Super MT Hybrid Rs 14.40 lakh Rs 14.40 lakh - Super MT Diesel Rs 15.31 lakh Rs 15.31 lakh - Smart MT Hybrid Rs 15.75 lakh Rs 15.66 lakh Rs 9,000 Smart DCT Rs 15.62 lakh Rs 16.42 lakh Rs 10,000 Smart Diesel MT Rs 17.02 lakh Rs 16.92 lakh Rs 10,000 Sharp MT Hybrid Rs 17.10 lakh Rs 17 lakh Rs 10,000 Sharp DCT Rs 18.10 lakh Rs 18 lakh Rs 10,000 Sharp DCT DT Rs 18.30 lakh Rs 18.20 lakh Rs 10,000 Sharp MT Diesel Rs 18.43 lakh Rs 18.33 lakh Rs 10,000

Prices of the base-spec Style and Super remain unchanged. It means the Hector still retails, starting from Rs 12.90 lakh.

The Smart MT Hybrid has got a hike of Rs 9,000, whereas the rest of the variants have got pricier by Rs 10,000.

After the hike, the Hector range now retails from Rs 12.90 lakh to Rs 18.43 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

MG Hector Plus

Hector Plus Variants 6-Seater February 2021 6-seater January 2021 7-Seater February 2021 7-Seater January 2021 Difference (both) Style MT Petrol - - Rs 13.35 lakh Rs 13.35 lakh - Style MT Diesel - - Rs 14.66 lakh Rs 14.66 lakh - Super MT Hybrid - - Rs 14.85 lakh Rs 14.85 lakh - Super MT Diesel Rs 16 lakh Rs 16 lakh Rs 15.76 lakh Rs 15.76 lakh - Smart MT Diesel Rs 17.72 lakh Rs 17.62 lakh Rs 17.62 lakh Rs 17.52 lakh Rs 10,000 Smart DCT Rs 17.22 lakh Rs 17.12 lakh - - Rs 10,000 Sharp MT Hybrid Rs 17.85 lakh Rs 17.75 lakh - - Rs 10,000 Sharp DCT Rs 18.90 lakh Rs 18.80 lakh - - Rs 10,000 Sharp MT Diesel Rs 19.23 lakh Rs 19.13 lakh - - Rs 10,000 Sharp MT Diesel DT Rs 19.43 lakh Rs 19.33 lakh - - Rs 10,000 Select MT Diesel Rs 18.43 lakh Rs 18.33 lakh Rs 10,000

The Hector Plus 7-seater was launched in January 2021, so this is its first price hike.

Even here, the base-spec Super and Style have been spared.

Prices have increased only for the Smart, Sharp, and Select variants by a uniform Rs 10,000.

The Hector Plus 6-seater retails from Rs 16 lakh up to Rs 19.33 lakh, whereas the 7-seater is priced from Rs 13.35 lakh to Rs 18.33 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The price gap between the Hector and Hector Plus ranges between Rs 45,000 and Rs 1 lakh.

