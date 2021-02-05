MG Increases Price Of Hector And Hector Plus Twice In Two Months
The facelifted Hector got its first hike this year in January
-
Most of the variants have got dearer by Rs 10,000.
-
Prices of the base-spec Style and Super have remained unchanged.
-
The Hector now retails from Rs 12.90 lakh to Rs 18.43 lakh.
-
The Hector Plus 6-seater is priced from Rs 16 lakh to Rs 19.33 lakh, whereas the 7-seater retails from Rs 13.35 lakh to Rs 18.33 lakh.
MG has silently increased prices of the Hector and Hector Plus for the second time this year. The maximum hike is of Rs 10,000, applicable to select variants only and effective from February 2, 2021. Here’s taking a look at the revised price list:
MG Hector
|
Hector Variants
|
February 2021
|
January 2021 (Facelift Launch)
|
Difference
|
Style Petrol MT
|
Rs 12.90 lakh
|
Rs 12.90 lakh
|
-
|
Super Petrol MT
|
Rs 13.89 lakh
|
Rs 13.89 lakh
|
-
|
Style Diesel MT
|
Rs 14.21 lakh
|
Rs 14.21 lakh
|
-
|
Super MT Hybrid
|
Rs 14.40 lakh
|
Rs 14.40 lakh
|
-
|
Super MT Diesel
|
Rs 15.31 lakh
|
Rs 15.31 lakh
|
-
|
Smart MT Hybrid
|
Rs 15.75 lakh
|
Rs 15.66 lakh
|
Rs 9,000
|
Smart DCT
|
Rs 15.62 lakh
|
Rs 16.42 lakh
|
Rs 10,000
|
Smart Diesel MT
|
Rs 17.02 lakh
|
Rs 16.92 lakh
|
Rs 10,000
|
Sharp MT Hybrid
|
Rs 17.10 lakh
|
Rs 17 lakh
|
Rs 10,000
|
Sharp DCT
|
Rs 18.10 lakh
|
Rs 18 lakh
|
Rs 10,000
|
Sharp DCT DT
|
Rs 18.30 lakh
|
Rs 18.20 lakh
|
Rs 10,000
|
Sharp MT Diesel
|
Rs 18.43 lakh
|
Rs 18.33 lakh
|
Rs 10,000
-
Prices of the base-spec Style and Super remain unchanged. It means the Hector still retails, starting from Rs 12.90 lakh.
-
The Smart MT Hybrid has got a hike of Rs 9,000, whereas the rest of the variants have got pricier by Rs 10,000.
-
After the hike, the Hector range now retails from Rs 12.90 lakh to Rs 18.43 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
MG Hector Plus
|
Hector Plus Variants
|
6-Seater February 2021
|
6-seater January 2021
|
7-Seater February 2021
|
7-Seater January 2021
|
Difference (both)
|
Style MT Petrol
|
-
|
-
|
Rs 13.35 lakh
|
Rs 13.35 lakh
|
-
|
Style MT Diesel
|
-
|
-
|
Rs 14.66 lakh
|
Rs 14.66 lakh
|
-
|
Super MT Hybrid
|
-
|
-
|
Rs 14.85 lakh
|
Rs 14.85 lakh
|
-
|
Super MT Diesel
|
Rs 16 lakh
|
Rs 16 lakh
|
Rs 15.76 lakh
|
Rs 15.76 lakh
|
-
|
Smart MT Diesel
|
Rs 17.72 lakh
|
Rs 17.62 lakh
|
Rs 17.62 lakh
|
Rs 17.52 lakh
|
Rs 10,000
|
Smart DCT
|
Rs 17.22 lakh
|
Rs 17.12 lakh
|
-
|
-
|
Rs 10,000
|
Sharp MT Hybrid
|
Rs 17.85 lakh
|
Rs 17.75 lakh
|
-
|
-
|
Rs 10,000
|
Sharp DCT
|
Rs 18.90 lakh
|
Rs 18.80 lakh
|
-
|
-
|
Rs 10,000
|
Sharp MT Diesel
|
Rs 19.23 lakh
|
Rs 19.13 lakh
|
-
|
-
|
Rs 10,000
|
Sharp MT Diesel DT
|
Rs 19.43 lakh
|
Rs 19.33 lakh
|
-
|
-
|
Rs 10,000
|
Select MT Diesel
|
Rs 18.43 lakh
|
Rs 18.33 lakh
|
Rs 10,000
-
The Hector Plus 7-seater was launched in January 2021, so this is its first price hike.
-
Even here, the base-spec Super and Style have been spared.
-
Prices have increased only for the Smart, Sharp, and Select variants by a uniform Rs 10,000.
-
The Hector Plus 6-seater retails from Rs 16 lakh up to Rs 19.33 lakh, whereas the 7-seater is priced from Rs 13.35 lakh to Rs 18.33 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
-
The price gap between the Hector and Hector Plus ranges between Rs 45,000 and Rs 1 lakh.
