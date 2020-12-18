MG Hector Plus 7-Seater To Launch In January 2021

Published On Dec 18, 2020 07:15 PM By Sonny for MG Hector Plus

It is likely to be more economical than the 6-seater Hector Plus

Hector Plus is the three-row version of the regular mid-size Hector SUV.

It was launched as a 6-seater in July with captain seats in the middle row.

MG will now offer it with a bench in the middle row for one added passenger capacity.

It will get the same 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol with mild-hybrid and 2.0-litre diesel engines.

The 7-seater Hector Plus will likely be priced lower than the 6-seater version.

MG launched the three-row Hector in July but only in its six-seater avatar with captain seats in the middle row. The 7-seater version was always expected to follow and now the carmaker has confirmed its launch for January 2021.

The Hector Plus has the same feature set as the regular Hector which includes a panoramic sunroof, cruise control, powered tailgate and its 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected car tech. Of course, the captain seats will be replaced by a split-folding middle bench.

It also gets the same powertrain options: 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and 2.0-litre diesel, both with a 6-speed manual. The turbo-petrol also gets the choice of a 48V mild-hybrid system with the manual or a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic without the mild-hybrid tech.

MG is expected to offer the 7-seater Hector Plus in the same variants as the 6-seater version. It is expected to be priced lower than the 6-seater Hector Plus which is currently retails from Rs 13.49 lakh and Rs 18.54 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). However, the carmaker has also announced that it’ll be hiking prices across the range by up to 3 per cent from January 2021.

The Hector Plus 7-seater will be a rival to the likes of the Mahindra XUV500 and the upcoming Tata Gravitas and BS6 Hexa. It is also an SUV alternative to the likes of the Mahindra Marazzo and Toyota Innova Crysta.

Read More on : MG Hector Plus Automatic