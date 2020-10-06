MG Gloster To Launch On October 8

Published On Oct 06, 2020 04:00 PM By Sonny for MG Gloster

It will be the most expensive and best-equipped MG SUV in India till date

MG Gloster is the brand's premium full-size SUV offering in India.

It is expected to be priced from Rs 30 lakh onwards and will rival the likes of the Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour.

Gloster’s 2.0-litre diesel engine will be offered in two states of tune with choice of a 6- or 7-seater cabin.

It’s standout features use Level 1 autonomous tech such as adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking and auto parking assist.

MG has just confirmed that it will announce the prices of its new flagship offering, the Gloster, on October 8. The Gloster is a full-size premium SUV with three rows of seating, 4WD, and Level 1 autonomous tech.

The MG Gloster will be powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine in two states of tune, mated to an 8-speed automatic. With a single turbo, it makes 163PS/375Nm and only drives the rear wheels. The twin-turbo iteration of the same engine produces 218PS/480Nm and drives all four wheels with a terrain management system.

Like all MG offerings, the Gloster is packed with some segment-first tech. It features front collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning and adaptive cruise control. The Gloster gets the choice of a 7-seater or a 6-seater (with captain seats) cabin with a range of comforts including a panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, three-zone climate control, and driver seat with heating, cooling and massage function.

MG recently announced its new customisable after-sales package for the Gloster. The carmaker will also give Gloster buyers a Rs 50,000 voucher to help cover the costs of the after-sales package which can include extended warranty, roadside assistance, buyback value assurance and maintenance plans.

Bookings for the MG Gloster are already open for a deposit of Rs 1 lakh. The SUV itself is expected to be priced from Rs 30 lakh onwards. It’ll rival the likes of the Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner and Mahindra Alturas G4.