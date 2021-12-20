MG Gloster Likely To Get A Minor Update In 2022

Published On Dec 20, 2021 03:22 PM By Rohit for MG Gloster

The Gloster was spied recently alongside the Maxus D90, the SUV it’s based on

The Maxus D90 featured a mesh pattern for its grille.

The 2022 Gloster is likely to feature some visual differences.

Its interior could get minor revisions such as new upholstery and more features.

MG is likely to continue offering it with the same diesel engines as before.

The 2022 Gloster could be priced at a slight premium.

A pair of SUVs was spied recently, one the Maxus D90 and the other possibly of the existing MG Gloster. The test mules could mean that the carmaker might be planning to introduce a minor update for its flagship SUV like it did with the Hector in early 2021.

Maxus D90

While the SUV in the front seemed identical to the existing Gloster, the Maxus D90 at the back was seen with a mesh pattern for its grille instead of the horizontal chrome slats. MG is likely to give some visual differences to the updated Gloster.

MG Gloster cabin

MG is unlikely to make any major changes to the cabin of the Gloster save for revised upholstery and a couple of additional equipment. The SUV already gets a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, three-zone climate control with a PM2.5 filter, a panoramic sunroof, and a 12-way adjustable driver seat with memory function. Passenger safety is taken care of by six airbags, electronic stability control, and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) which consists of autonomous emergency braking, forward collision warning, and lane keep assist.

The Gloster gets two diesel engines: a 2-litre turbo (163PS/375Nm) and a 2-litre twin-turbo (218PS/480Nm). Both come mated to an 8-speed automatic. The 2-litre turbo-diesel gets an RWD, and the 2-litre twin-turbo diesel gets 4WD.

MG could launch the updated Gloster in early 2022 and price it at a slight premium over the existing SUV’s Rs 29.98 lakh to Rs 37.68 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The SUV will continue to go up against the Toyota Fortuner, Mahindra Alturas G4, and the facelifted Skoda Kodiaq.

