May 2022 Waiting Period Of Maruti Ertiga And XL6, Kia Carens, And Toyota Innova Crysta

Published On May 22, 2022 12:54 PM By Rohit for Kia Carens

The XL6 is the easiest available of all, Carens facing the highest wait time

MPV waiting period

The MPV space, although not as popular as SUV segments, has slowly been gaining demand from buyers recently, thanks to the Kia Carens. There are three other popular MPVs in India: Maruti Ertiga, Maruti XL6, and Toyota Innova Crysta, with the Maruti duo having just recently received their mid-life updates.

So, let’s have a look at the waiting periods and find out how long you will have to wait before buying any of these MPVs:

 

Maruti Ertiga

Maruti XL6

Kia Carens

Toyota Innova Crysta

New Delhi

2-3 months

1-2 months

3-4 months

3 months

Bengaluru

1-2 months

2 months

3-3.5 months

2-2.5 months

Mumbai

1-2 months

1.5 months

3-4 months

2.5-3 months

Hyderabad

1-2 months

1.5 months

3-4 months

2-3 months

Pune

1-2 months

1-2 months

3-4 months

2-2.5 months

Chennai

3 months

2 months

3-4 months

2.5-3 months

Jaipur

2-3 months

1.5 months

3-3.5 months

3 months

Ahmedabad

1-2 months

1.5 months

3-4 months

2 months

Gurugram

1-2 months

1-2 months

3-4 months

2.5-3 months

Lucknow

1-2 months

2 months

3-4 months

3 months

Kolkata

1-2 months

1.5 months

1.5-2.5 months

2-2.5 months

Thane

1-2 months

1.5 months

3-4 months

2.5-3 months

Surat

3 months

2 months

1.5-2.5 months

3-4 months

Ghaziabad

1-2 months

1-2 months

3-4 months

2-2.5 months

Chandigarh

3 months

2 months

3-3.5 months

3-4 months

Coimbatore

2-3 months

1.5 months

3-4 months

2.5-3 months

Patna

1-2 months

1-2 months

3-3.5 months

3-4 months

Faridabad

3 months

2 months

3-4 months

3 months

Indore

1-2 months

1.5 months

3-4 months

2-3 months

Noida

3 months

1.5 months

3-3.5 months

3-4 months

Key Takeaways: 

  • The average wait time for Maruti Ertiga is around two months in most of the cities. In some of the cities, you might have to wait for three months. 

  • The costlier and more premium XL6 faces a lesser waiting period than the Ertiga. On an average, the Nexa MPV demands a waiting time of around 1.5 months. 

  • The Kia Carens commands a minimum waiting period of around three months. In cities like Kolkata and Surat, you might still get in 1.5 to 2.5 months. 

  • You’ll have to wait around three months to get your hands on your Innova Crysta. The earliest you can get it is around two months, in select cities. 

swikar lad
May 23, 2022 1:42:04 PM

Waiting for ertiga zxi cng in pune?

