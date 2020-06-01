Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol Details Leaked, Launch Soon

Published On Jun 01, 2020 07:59 AM By Rohit for Maruti S-Cross 2020

Unofficial bookings are underway for a token amount of Rs 11,000

Maruti is expected to launch the S-Cross petrol by early-June.

It will be offered in three variants: Delta, Zeta, and Alpha.

The S-Cross will get a BS6 1.5-litre petrol engine (105PS/138Nm) with mild-hybrid tech.

Prices are likely to begin from Rs 9.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki showcased the S-Cross petrol at Auto Expo 2020 and would have launched it by now if it weren’t for the coronavirus pandemic. With the official launch still a few days away, we’ve got our hands on some new details about the S-Cross petrol.

It has been revealed that the S-Cross petrol will be offered in three variants: Delta, Zeta, and Alpha while the earlier base-spec Sigma variant will be axed. Maruti will be offering all three variants with both manual and automatic transmission options. Unofficial pre-launch bookings are open for a token amount of Rs 11,000.

Pictured: Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 1.5-litre petrol engine

The S-Cross petrol gets the BS6 1.5-litre petrol engine with mid-hybrid tech seen on the Ciaz, Ertiga, XL6, and facelifted Vitara Brezza and loses out on its diesel engine altogether. It is rated at 105PS and 138Nm and will come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. The S-Cross petrol will also get mild-hybrid tech with a 4-speed AT as seen on the facelifted Vitara Brezza. While it will not get a diesel engine at launch, Maruti may bring it back later in BS6 guise if there’s enough demand.

Maruti is expected to launch the S-Cross petrol by early-June at an expected starting price of Rs 9.90 lakh (ex-showroom) for the new base-spec Delta variant. It will continue to fight it out with the Hyundai Creta, Renault Duster, Nissan Kicks , Mahindra Scorpio and Kia Seltos . The S-Cross will also rival the Skoda VISION IN and VW Taigun once they are launched in 2021.