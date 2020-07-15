Maruti Suzuki Recalls Over 1 Lakh Units Of WagonR And Baleno

Published On Jul 15, 2020 03:35 PM By Rohit for Maruti Baleno

The recall has been undertaken due to a possible issue with the fuel pump

The affected WagonRs were manufactured between November 15, 2018 and October 15, 2019.

Only the WagonR’s 1.0-litre variants are affected by the recall.

The Balenos manufactured between January 8, 2019 and November 4, 2019 will be recalled.

Owners can find out if their car is affected by visiting their respective Maruti Suzuki website.

Maruti Suzuki has recalled 1,34,885 units of the WagonR and Baleno for a possible issue with the fuel pump.

The carmaker has stated that only the 1.0-litre variant of the WagonR is affected by this recall. It will recall the WagonRs manufactured between November 15, 2018 and October 15, 2019 and Balenos manufactured between January 8, 2019 and November 4, 2019.

Maruti Suzuki’s dealers will be contacting owners of the suspected vehicles to bring their cars to the dealership/service centre for an inspection. The carmaker will replace the faulty part free of cost.

Owners can also check if their vehicle has been recalled by visiting the ‘Imp Customer Info’ section on the respective Maruti Suzuki Arena (for WagonR) and Nexa websites (for Baleno) and entering their car’s chassis number (MA3 or MBH followed by 14 digit alpha-numeric number).

While Maruti has not specified if the cars are safe to be driven in their current condition, we recommend that you find out if your vehicle falls under the recall. If yes, then do get it inspected at the earliest to keep your vehicle in the best of health.

