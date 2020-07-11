  • Login / Register
Cars Recalled In 2020: Ford EcoSport, Skoda Superb, Toyota Innova Crysta, Honda Jazz, Amaze And More

Published On Jul 11, 2020 12:34 PM By Dhruv.A

Reasons ranged from an inoperative fuel pump to issues with the rear door child locks

Memes on the Internet asking for a recall of this disdainful year are being widely circulated. While the request is impossible to accommodate, carmakers can certainly issue recalls to fix a defect in an already sold car. This year saw more than 79,000 mass-market cars being recalled for seemingly small defects that might have proved really awry if things ever went south. 

Model Name

Date Of Recall

Number Of Units

Manufacturing Timeline

Reason Of Recall

Ford EcoSport Petrol and Diesel

May 8, 2020

927

Jan 22 to Feb 8, 2020

The right-hand rear door child lock may not function properly. 

Chevrolet Cruze

Feb 20, 2020

5,064

2014 to 2017

Airbag issue

Honda Amaze, City, Jazz, WR-V, Brio and CR-V

June 20, 2020

65,651

July 2, 2018 to December 26, 2018

Fuel pump inoperative

Skoda Superb

March 10, 2020

2,346

2013 to 2015

Front turn signal issue

Toyota Innova Crysta, Fortuner, Corolla Petrol

March 5, 2020

5,075

Nov 2017 to April 2019

Defective fuel pump

  • It’s worth noting that Toyota’s count of 5,075 recalled vehicles includes the more expensive Lexus cars like the LS 500h, LS 600h and RX 450h. 

  • It’s good to see Chevrolet that has left India still supporting its customer. The manufacturer’s service centres are still operational

  • Honda’s recall is certainly the most monumental among all. The recall had affected almost its entire product portfolio except for the Accord and Civic. 

Dhruv.A

