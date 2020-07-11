Cars Recalled In 2020: Ford EcoSport, Skoda Superb, Toyota Innova Crysta, Honda Jazz, Amaze And More
Published On Jul 11, 2020 12:34 PM By Dhruv.A
Reasons ranged from an inoperative fuel pump to issues with the rear door child locks
Memes on the Internet asking for a recall of this disdainful year are being widely circulated. While the request is impossible to accommodate, carmakers can certainly issue recalls to fix a defect in an already sold car. This year saw more than 79,000 mass-market cars being recalled for seemingly small defects that might have proved really awry if things ever went south.
|
Model Name
|
Date Of Recall
|
Number Of Units
|
Manufacturing Timeline
|
Reason Of Recall
|
Ford EcoSport Petrol and Diesel
|
May 8, 2020
|
927
|
Jan 22 to Feb 8, 2020
|
The right-hand rear door child lock may not function properly.
|
Chevrolet Cruze
|
Feb 20, 2020
|
5,064
|
2014 to 2017
|
Airbag issue
|
Honda Amaze, City, Jazz, WR-V, Brio and CR-V
|
June 20, 2020
|
65,651
|
July 2, 2018 to December 26, 2018
|
Fuel pump inoperative
|
Skoda Superb
|
March 10, 2020
|
2,346
|
2013 to 2015
|
Front turn signal issue
|
Toyota Innova Crysta, Fortuner, Corolla Petrol
|
March 5, 2020
|
5,075
|
Nov 2017 to April 2019
|
Defective fuel pump
It’s worth noting that Toyota’s count of 5,075 recalled vehicles includes the more expensive Lexus cars like the LS 500h, LS 600h and RX 450h.
It’s good to see Chevrolet that has left India still supporting its customer. The manufacturer’s service centres are still operational.
Honda’s recall is certainly the most monumental among all. The recall had affected almost its entire product portfolio except for the Accord and Civic.
