Maruti Alto K10 To Be Discontinued By April 2020

Modified On Feb 28, 2020 09:30 AM By Sonny for Maruti Alto K10

The S-Presso now fills the gap between the 800cc Alto and Wagon R

The Alto K10, which is powered by a 1.0-litre petrol motor, will not be upgraded for BS6 norms.

The hatchback hasn’t received any major update since the 2014 facelift.

The Alto K10 is listed at prices ranging from Rs 3.61 lakh to Rs 4.4 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The Maruti Suzuki model portfolio is filled with numerous hatchback offerings, each of them an icon in their own right. The Alto is the brand’s most affordable and best-selling model. However, its more powerful sibling, the K10 , will soon lose its place in the Maruti lineup.

The Alto K10 nameplate was first introduced in 2010 as the 1.0-litre petrol version of the regular Alto while still being more affordable than the Wagon R . Maruti has not given the Alto K10 any significant updates since the launch of the second generation model in 2014. The most recent update came in the form of the new safety equipment list which added front seatbelt reminders, driver-side airbag, ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors as standard.

Ten years on, Maruti has launched the S-Presso to fill the space between the Alto and WagonR. The new model even adds a distinct design and feature proposition over the K10. Thus, it only makes sense for the Alto K10 to be discontinued ahead of the deadline for BS6 emission norms even though Maruti has a BS6 compliant 1.0-litre petrol motor in its engine lineup that powers the S-Presso, the entry-level Wagon R and the Celerio .

The Alto K10’s interiors look dated and its feature list is quite sparse when compared to its more modern rivals. However, it did enjoy a degree of success during its tenure. This was mainly due to its compact proportions, light kerb weight of 784kg, and a decent engine output (68PS and 90Nm), helping it offer a punchy driving experience in the city at an affordable price. Notably, when it was first fitted with the option of an AMT, it became one of the most affordable automatic transmission offerings in the country.

The outgoing K10 currently retails at prices ranging from Rs 3.61 lakh to Rs 4.4 lakh. The BS6 Alto with an 800cc engine is priced between Rs 2.95 lakh and Rs 4.36 lakh while the S-Presso costs between Rs 3.71 lakh and Rs 4.99 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi). Clearly, the K10 has outlived its utility in the Maruti lineup and will be discontinued soon.

Read More on : Maruti Alto K10 on road price