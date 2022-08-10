Published On Aug 10, 2022 05:57 PM By Sonny for Maruti Alto K10

Prices will be announced on August 18

New Alto K10 can be booked online or at Arena showrooms for Rs 11,000.

Powered by the latest 67PS 1-litre DualJet petrol engine with idle start-stop and choice of MT and AMT.

Sports latest Maruti design language that debuted on the Grand Vitara.

Feature list will include digitised instrument cluster, manual AC, and 7-inch touchscreen display.

Expected to be priced from Rs 3.9 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Alto K10 is making a comeback in a new-generation avatar. Interested buyers can now book the hatchback for a token of Rs 11,000 either at Maruti Arena showrooms or online.

The new Alto K10 is based on the Heartect platform and is significantly different from the Alto 800. It not only gets the latest iteration of the 1-litre petrol engine, it is bigger and more spacious too.

The design of the new Alto K10 was leaked online, and now Maruti has revealed the front fascia too. Its front end is dominated by the large grille based on the brand’s latest design language that debuted on the Grand Vitara. The large surfaces on either side of the grille are interrupted by creases and cuts to make it look somewhat premium. The rear end seems to be heavily inspired by the latest Celerio.

Its all-black cabin matches the entry-level positioning of the Alto K10. The dashboard is different from that of the Alto 800 with a digitised instrument cluster (likely from the S-Presso) and a 7-inch touchscreen central display. The features on offer are expected to include power windows all around, manual AC, electrically adjustable ORVMs, dual front airbags and rear parking sensors.

Maruti will power the Alto K10 with the same engine as the Celerio, the DualJet 1-litre petrol engine with a 5-speed manual and choice of an AMT. The automatic option will also add hill-hold assist and electronic stability control to the feature list.

The Alto K10 will be sold alongside the Alto 800 when it launches on August 18. It is expected to be priced from Rs 3.9 lakh (ex-showroom) and rival the Renault Kwid.

Image Source