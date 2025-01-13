Mahindra XEV 9e vs Hyundai Ioniq 5: Specifications Compared

The XEV 9e is well-equipped, offers better performance, and costs Rs 15.55 lakh less than the Ioniq 5

The Mahindra XEV 9e is currently the flagship electric offering in Mahindra’s lineup. The automaker recently announced the price for the top-spec Pack Three variant of the XEV 9e, which is set at Rs 30.50 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom, pan-India). Here’s how the XEV 9e compares to the Hyundai Ioniq 5 in terms of specifications and features on paper.

Dimensions

Dimensions Mahindra XEV 9e Hyundai Ioniq 5 Difference Length 4789 mm 4635 mm + 154 mm Width 1907 mm 1890 mm + 17 mm Height 1694 mm 1625 mm + 69 mm Wheelbase 2775 mm 3000 mm (-) 225 mm Ground Clearance 207 mm N.A. N.A. Boot Space 663 litres N.A. N.A. Frunk Storage 150 litres 57 litres + 93 litres

The XEV 9e is 154 mm longer, 17 mm wider, and 69 mm taller than the Hyundai Ioniq 5.

Despite being longer, the XEV 9e falls short of 225 mm than the Ioniq 5 in terms of wheelbase.

The Mahindra EV also offers 93 litres of extra frunk storage compared to the Ioniq 5.

Battery Pack And Electric Motor

Specifications Mahindra XEV 9e Hyundai Ioniq 5 Battery Pack 59 kWh 79 kWh 72.6 kWh Claimed Range 542 km (MIDC Part I+II) 656 km (MIDC Part I+II) 631 km (ARAI) Power 231 PS 286 PS 217 PS Torque 380 Nm 380 Nm 350 Nm Drive Type Single Motor, RWD Single Motor, RWD Single Motor, RWD

While the Hyundai Ioniq 5 only comes with a 72.6 kWh battery pack, the XEV 9e is being offered with two battery pack options: 59 kWh and 79 kWh.

With the bigger battery pack of the XEV 9e, you get a 25 km of higher claimed range compared to the Ioniq 5.

Both battery packs of the XEV 9e are paired to more powerful electric motor options, making up to 69 PS more than the Ioniq 5.

Both electric SUVs come with rear-wheel-drive (RWD) drivetrains.

Charging Details

Charger Mahindra XEV 9e 59 kWh Mahindra XEV 9e 79 kWh Hyundai Ioniq 5 AC Charger 6 hours (11 kW)/8.7 hours (7.2 kW) (0-100 percent) 8 hours (11 kW)/11.7 hours (7.2 kW) (0-100 percent) 6 hours and 55 minutes (11 kW)/(Up to 100 percent) DC Fast Charger 20 minutes (min 140 kW) (20-80 percent) 20 minutes (min 175 kW) (20-80 percent) 21 minutes (150 kW)/18 minutes (350 kW) (10-80 percent)

The XEV 9e supports two AC charging options: 11 kW and 7.2 KW. The 11 kW AC charger takes 6 hours to rejuvenate the smaller 59 kWh battery pack, and around 8 hours for the bigger 79 kWh battery pack.

When it comes to fast charging, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 supports up to 350 kW of fast charging which can recharge it from 10 to 80 percent in just 18 minutes.

Feature Highlights

Features Mahindra XEV 9e Hyundai Ioniq 5 Exterior LED projector headlights

C-shaped LED DRLs and LED tail lights with animations

LED fog lights

Flush-type door handles

19- or 20-inch alloy wheels Parametric pixel LED headlights and tail lights

Flush-type door handles

Active air flap

Panoramic sunroof

20-inch alloy wheels Interior Dual-tone interior theme

Leatherette+fabric seat upholstery

Ambient lighting

2-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Infinity logo Eco-friendly leather upholstery Comfort And Convenience 12.3-inch digital driver’s display

12.3-inch passenger display

Multi-zone AC

Ventilated front seats

Augmented reality-based heads-up display

Wireless phone charger

Panoramic sunroof

Multi drive modes

NFC keycard (optional)

Powered driver’s seat with memory function

Powered tailgate

Auto-dimming IRVM 12.3-inch digital driver’s display

Dual zone AC

Heated and ventilated front seats

Heated rear seats

Memory function for all seats

Heated ORVMs

Wireless phone charger

V2L (Vehicle-To-Load)

Powered tailgate

Auto-dimming IRVM Infotainment 12.3-inch touchscreen

Connected car tech

16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system 12.3-inch touchscreen

Connected car tech

8-speaker Bose sound system Safety Up to 7 airbags (6 as standard)

ABS with EBD

Automatic parking

Electronic stability control

360-degree camera

Front and rear parking sensors

Tyre pressure monitoring system

3-point seat belts for all seats

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

ADAS tech 6 airbags

ABS with EBD

Electronic stability control

Hill start assist

Virtual engine sound

Tyre pressure monitoring system

Front and rear parking sensors

ADAS tech

360-degree camera

3-point seat belts for all seats

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

Both Mahindra and Hyundai EVs offer a premium range of features. However, the XEV 9e looks more stylish and premium thanks to its SUV-coupe stance and connected LED lighting setup.

Over the Ioniq 5, the XEV 9e offers premium features like a triple screen setup (12.3-inch each), 16-speaker sound system, automatic parking, and augmented reality-based heads-up display.

However, the XEV 9e lacks V2L (vehicle-to-load) charging functionality, which is available with the Ioniq 5.. It helps to power your external devices using the car's battery pack.

In terms of safety, both electric SUVs get a 360-degree camera and level 2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS). The XEV 9e however gets 7 airbags in the top-spec trim, whereas the Ioniq 5 gets 6 airbags.

Prices

Mahindra XEV 9e Pack Three Hyundai Ioniq 5 Rs 30.50 lakh (introductory) Rs 46.05 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom

The XEV 9e in the top-spec is Rs 15.55 lakh more affordable than the Hyundai Ioniq 5.

Final Takeaway

While both Mahindra XEV 9e and Hyundai Ioniq 5 offer a practical claimed range and a ton of features, the XEV 9e comes out as a better value for money option. Not only it stands out with its SUV-coupe styling, but also with the overall package, and most importantly, performance. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 on other hand is also a well-equipped electric SUV, but it is Rs 15.55 lakh more expensive than the XEV 9e.

The Mahindra XEV 9e remains composed and confident on smooth roads. Even on broken roads, the ride stays comfortable, without tossing you side-to-side. The ride quality of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is on the firmer side due to its low-profile tires, but on smoother roads, you won’t have any complaints.

So which EV would you like to pick among these two and why? Share your thoughts in the comments….

