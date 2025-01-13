All
New
Used
  • English
  • Login / Register

Mahindra XEV 9e vs Hyundai Ioniq 5: Specifications Compared

Published On Jan 13, 2025 05:40 PM By Shreyash for Mahindra XEV 9e

  • 5.3K Views
  • Write a comment

The XEV 9e is well-equipped, offers better performance, and costs Rs 15.55 lakh less than the Ioniq 5

The Mahindra XEV 9e is currently the flagship electric offering in Mahindra’s lineup. The automaker recently announced the price for the top-spec Pack Three variant of the XEV 9e, which is set at Rs 30.50 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom, pan-India). Here’s how the XEV 9e compares to the Hyundai Ioniq 5 in terms of specifications and features on paper.

Dimensions

Dimensions

Mahindra XEV 9e

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Difference

Length

4789 mm

4635 mm

+ 154 mm

Width

1907 mm

1890 mm

+ 17 mm

Height

1694 mm

1625 mm

+ 69 mm

Wheelbase

2775 mm

3000 mm

(-) 225 mm

Ground Clearance

207 mm

N.A.

N.A.

Boot Space

663 litres

N.A.

N.A.

Frunk Storage

150 litres

57 litres

+ 93 litres

Mahindra XEV 9e Front

  • The XEV 9e is 154 mm longer, 17 mm wider, and 69 mm taller than the Hyundai Ioniq 5.

  • Despite being longer, the XEV 9e falls short of 225 mm than the Ioniq 5 in terms of wheelbase.

  • The Mahindra EV also offers 93 litres of extra frunk storage compared to the Ioniq 5.

Battery Pack And Electric Motor

Specifications

Mahindra XEV 9e

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Battery Pack

59 kWh

79 kWh

72.6 kWh

Claimed Range

542 km (MIDC Part I+II)

656 km (MIDC Part I+II)

631 km (ARAI)

Power

231 PS

286 PS

217 PS

Torque

380 Nm

380 Nm

350 Nm

Drive Type

Single Motor, RWD

Single Motor, RWD

Single Motor, RWD

Mahindra XEV 9e Side

  • While the Hyundai Ioniq 5 only comes with a 72.6 kWh battery pack, the XEV 9e is being offered with two battery pack options: 59 kWh and 79 kWh.

  • With the bigger battery pack of the XEV 9e, you get a 25 km of higher claimed range compared to the Ioniq 5.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Front Tracking

  • Both battery packs of the XEV 9e are paired to more powerful electric motor options, making up to 69 PS more than the Ioniq 5.

  • Both electric SUVs come with rear-wheel-drive (RWD) drivetrains.

Charging Details

Charger

Mahindra XEV 9e 59 kWh

Mahindra XEV 9e 79 kWh

Hyundai Ioniq 5

AC Charger

6 hours (11 kW)/8.7 hours (7.2 kW) (0-100 percent)

8 hours (11 kW)/11.7 hours (7.2 kW) (0-100 percent)

6 hours and 55 minutes (11 kW)/(Up to 100 percent)

DC Fast Charger

20 minutes (min 140 kW) (20-80 percent)

20 minutes (min 175 kW) (20-80 percent)

21 minutes (150 kW)/18 minutes (350 kW) (10-80 percent)

  • The XEV 9e supports two AC charging options: 11 kW and 7.2 KW. The 11 kW AC charger takes 6 hours to rejuvenate the smaller 59 kWh battery pack, and around 8 hours for the bigger 79 kWh battery pack.

  • When it comes to fast charging, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 supports up to 350 kW of fast charging which can recharge it from 10 to 80 percent in just 18 minutes. 

Feature Highlights

Features

Mahindra XEV 9e

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Exterior

  • LED projector headlights

  • C-shaped LED DRLs and LED tail lights with animations

  • LED fog lights

  • Flush-type door handles

  • 19- or 20-inch alloy wheels

  • Parametric pixel LED headlights and tail lights

  • Flush-type door handles

  • Active air flap

  • Panoramic sunroof

  • 20-inch alloy wheels

Interior

  • Dual-tone interior theme

  • Leatherette+fabric seat upholstery

  • Ambient lighting

  • 2-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Infinity logo

  • Eco-friendly leather upholstery

Comfort And Convenience

  • 12.3-inch digital driver’s display

  • 12.3-inch passenger display

  • Multi-zone AC

  • Ventilated front seats

  • Augmented reality-based heads-up display

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Panoramic sunroof

  • Multi drive modes

  • NFC keycard (optional)

  • Powered driver’s seat with memory function

  • Powered tailgate

  • Auto-dimming IRVM

  • 12.3-inch digital driver’s display

  • Dual zone AC

  • Heated and ventilated front seats

  • Heated rear seats

  • Memory function for all seats

  • Heated ORVMs

  • Wireless phone charger

  • V2L (Vehicle-To-Load)

  • Powered tailgate

  • Auto-dimming IRVM

Infotainment

  • 12.3-inch touchscreen

  • Connected car tech

  • 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system

  • 12.3-inch touchscreen

  • Connected car tech

  • 8-speaker Bose sound system

Safety

  • Up to 7 airbags (6 as standard)

  • ABS with EBD

  • Automatic parking

  • Electronic stability control

  • 360-degree camera

  • Front and rear parking sensors

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system

  • 3-point seat belts for all seats

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

  • ADAS tech

  • 6 airbags

  • ABS with EBD

  • Electronic stability control

  • Hill start assist

  • Virtual engine sound

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system

  • Front and rear parking sensors

  • ADAS tech

  • 360-degree camera

  • 3-point seat belts for all seats

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

  • Both Mahindra and Hyundai EVs offer a premium range of features. However, the XEV 9e looks more stylish and premium thanks to its SUV-coupe stance and connected LED lighting setup.

Mahindra XEV 9e Dashboard

  • Over the Ioniq 5, the XEV 9e offers premium features like a triple screen setup (12.3-inch each), 16-speaker sound system, automatic parking, and augmented reality-based heads-up display.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Interior

  • However, the XEV 9e lacks V2L (vehicle-to-load) charging functionality, which is available with the Ioniq 5.. It helps to power your external devices using the car's battery pack.

  • In terms of safety, both electric SUVs get a 360-degree camera and level 2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS). The XEV 9e however gets 7 airbags in the top-spec trim, whereas the Ioniq 5 gets 6 airbags.

Prices

Mahindra XEV 9e Pack Three

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Rs 30.50 lakh (introductory)

Rs 46.05 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom

The XEV 9e in the top-spec is Rs 15.55 lakh more affordable than the Hyundai Ioniq 5.

Final Takeaway

While both Mahindra XEV 9e and Hyundai Ioniq 5 offer a practical claimed range and a ton of features, the XEV 9e comes out as a better value for money option. Not only it stands out with its SUV-coupe styling, but also with the overall package, and most importantly, performance. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 on other hand is also a well-equipped electric SUV, but it is Rs 15.55 lakh more expensive than the XEV 9e.

The Mahindra XEV 9e remains composed and confident on smooth roads. Even on broken roads, the ride stays comfortable, without tossing you side-to-side. The ride quality of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is on the firmer side due to its low-profile tires, but on smoother roads, you won’t have any complaints.

So which EV would you like to pick among these two and why? Share your thoughts in the comments….

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Was this article helpful ?

Write your Comment on Mahindra XEV 9e

Explore similar cars

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi

Car News

  • Trending News
  • Recent News

Related News

Trending Electric Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
Electric Car
Upcoming Electric Cars

All Brands

View All Brands
Home
New Cars
News
Mahindra XEV 9e vs Hyundai Ioniq 5: Specifications Compared
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience