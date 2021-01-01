Mahindra TUV300 Plus Facelift Interior Spied. Likely To Be Launched In Early 2021

Modified On Jan 01, 2021 09:02 AM By Rohit for Mahindra TUV 300 Plus

Although Mahindra’s TUV300 Plus doesn’t have any direct rivals, it will be priced in line with entry- to mid-spec variants of compact SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos

It is seen with an updated front profile including the Alturas G4-like front grille.

The spied model gets the same dual-tone interior and touchscreen system as before.

Expected to come with the same 2.2-litre diesel engine paired to a 6-speed MT as the BS4 model.

Mahindra is expected to price the facelifted SUV at a slight premium over its BS4 version.

All Mahindra models have been launched in their BS6 avatars save for the TUV300 and TUV300 Plus . While the latter’s patent images were leaked online a few months back, a couple of its spy shots have now surfaced online giving us a glimpse of its updated interior.

From the spy shots, it is clear that the TUV300 Plus facelift retains its overall boxy silhouette but gets an updated front fascia. It gets an Alturas G4 -like front grille with the Mahindra logo in the centre flanked by three vertical slats on both sides and updated headlamps as seen in the patented images. Mahindra has also tweaked its front bumper with a larger honeycomb pattern for the air dam and sleeker fog lamps.

On the inside, Mahindra seems to have made very minimal changes as it is seen with the same dual-tone layout as the BS4 model. You can even see the touchscreen system (probably a 7-inch unit as before), power window controls below the gear lever, and silver accents on the dashboard, steering wheel and door pads. It will also likely get a similar black and beige upholstery as seen on the spied model.

Mahindra is expected to offer the facelifted TUV300 Plus with the same 2.2-litre diesel engine that churned out 120PS and 280Nm in the BS4 guise. It came mated to a 6-speed manual transmission only.

Pictured: BS4 Mahindra TUV300 Plus

The facelifted TUV300 Plus is expected to be launched in early 2021. Mahindra will price it at a slight premium over the corresponding BS4 variants that were priced from Rs 9.92 lakh to Rs 11.42 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). While it doesn’t have any direct competitors, it will be priced in line with entry to mid-spec variants of compact SUVs such as the Kia Seltos , Hyundai Creta , and Nissan Kicks.

Image Source