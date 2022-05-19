Published On May 19, 2022 01:29 PM By Sonny

The shared components under consideration include batteries, electric motors and battery systems

Mahindra to evaluate the scope of shared components from Volkswagen for its upcoming dedicated EV platform.

Will take parts from Volkswagen Group’s MEB electric-only platform.

Could borrow electric motors and battery tech from the German giant

The idea is to lower development costs and to speed up the process.

Mahindra’s first dedicated EV model is slated to arrive in 2025.

Mahindra has signed a partnering agreement with Volkswagen to see if it can use electric components used in the German carmaker’s MEB platform for its upcoming dedicated EVs based on the ‘Born Electric Platform’. The core idea is to bring down the costs associated with developing EVs and also to speed up the process via shared technologies.

The agreement signed allows the brands to evaluate the scope of the potential collaboration. The key components that will be considered include electric motors, battery cells and battery system components. Mahindra is looking to borrow these from Volkswagen’s MEB electric platform for its upcoming line of dedicated EVs, i.e., ones without a combustion engine counterpart.

In his statement on the partnering agreement, Thomas Schmall, CEO of Volkswagen Group Components and VW Group Board of Management member for Technology mentioned, “The MEB is thus progressively developing into the leading open platform for e-mobility, generating significant volume and economies of scale. That’s crucial for every company in the EV world and the key to competitive solutions for our customers.”

Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director Auto and Farm Sectors, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd also commented on the signing, stating “The complementarity of their extensive technology, innovation, and vertical integration in supply chains, will provide a framework to develop our next-gen “Born Electric Platform”, to be revealed soon in Oxfordshire UK.”

The last part of the statement refers to Mahindra’s range of EV concepts that are scheduled to debut in July. The company had previously revealed that it will be bringing its ‘born EVs’ to the market in 2025, following a similar timeline as the country’s leading EV brand Tata.

Based on the findings of the scope evaluation under the partnering agreement, Mahindra and Volkswagen plan to conclude a binding supply contract by end of year.