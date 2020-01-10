Mahindra e-KUV100 To Be Most Affordable EV In 2020?

Published On Jan 10, 2020 06:16 PM By Sonny for Mahindra eKUV100

The carmaker is aiming for a starting price of under Rs 9 lakh

The e-KUV100 was showcased in near-production form at Auto Expo 2018.

With government incentives, Mahindra is looking to price it under Rs 9 lakh.

The e-KUV100 is expected to offer a range of 140km with fast charging capabilities.

Mahindra was one of the first Indian brands to have electric vehicles in its lineup. With the e2o discontinued, the brand is preparing to launch its new electric micro-SUV offering, the e-KUV100 .

The e-KUV100 was poised to be India’s first electric SUV when it was showcased in a near-production avatar at the 2018 Auto Expo. However, its launch has since been delayed, likely due to the challenging market conditions during the automotive downturn in 2019. Now, Mahindra seems ready to finally launch the e-KUV100 and it is likely to become the most affordable EV on sale in India.

Mahindra’s Group Managing Director, Pawan Goenka, recently stated that the e-KUV100 would be priced under Rs 9 lakh in the shared mobility sector. The likes of the Tata Tigor EV have a starting price of Rs 9.54 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) after one includes the government incentives for fleet buyers. The same small EV will cost over Rs 12 lakh to a private buyer. If you’re a private buyer, the e-KUV100 could undercut the Tigor EV by around Rs 1 lakh for a price tag that sits somewhere around the Rs 11 lakh range.

The Mahindra e-KUV100 is expected to offer a range of over 140km. Its battery pack is likely to be compatible with fast-charging systems to help replenish the battery by up to 80 per cent in under an hour. In its 2018 form, the e-KUV100 was equipped with connected car technology for features like remote diagnostics, cabin pre-cooling, location tracking, and monitoring one’s driving pattern.