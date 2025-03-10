Mahindra BE 6 And XEV 9e Customers Can Now Opt Out From Compulsorily Buying A Charger With The EVs

Modified On Mar 10, 2025 01:40 PM By Dipan for Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra has offered that customers can opt out from buying chargers with EVs if they fulfill some conditions, which was compulsory before

During the launch of the Mahindra XEV 9e and Mahindra BE 6, the carmaker had said that a charger has to be bought compulsorily with the EVs. However, the carmaker has now stated that the customers can opt out from this scheme in certain cases.

The cases in which customers can opt out from buying the OEM charger are as follows:

Conditions

If a provision for a private EV charger is lacking at the customer’s residence or workplace.

If a Mahindra-approved charger is already available to the customer.

If the customer buys multiple Mahindra EVs and gets a charger for at least one model.

If any one of the above conditions are fulfilled, the customer can choose not to buy an OEM charger with the EV. However, the carmaker strongly recommends the usage of Mahindra-certified chargers for assured safety and charging speeds.

Now, let us take a look at the charging options available with the Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e.

Charging Options

Mahindra has already been offering two options, including a 7.3 kWh AC and an 11.2 kWh AC fast charger, for Rs 50,000 and Rs 75,000, respectively, since the launch of the two EVs.

Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e Powertrain Options

The Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e come with two battery pack options and an electric motor mounted on the rear axles. Here are the detailed specifications:

Model Mahindra BE 6 Mahindra XEV 9e Battery Pack 59 kWh 79 kWh 59 kWh 79 kWh No. of electric motor 1 1 1 1 Power 231 PS 286 PS 231 PS 286 PS Torque 380 Nm 380 Nm 380 Nm 380 Nm Claimed range (MIDC part 1+ part 2) 557 km 683 km 542 km 656 km Drivetrain RWD* RWD RWD RWD

*RWD = Rear-wheel-drive

All variants of both EVs feature a 59 kWh battery pack, but the Pack Three trim gets both the battery pack choices on both cars.

Prices and Rivals

The Mahindra BE 6 is priced between Rs 18.90 lakh and Rs 26.90 lakh, and it rivals the Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV and the upcoming Maruti e Vitara.

The Mahindra XEV 9e, on the other hand, is priced from Rs 21.90 lakh and Rs 30.50 lakh. It will lock horns with the Tata Harrier EV when it is launched in India.

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India and exclude charger cost

