All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register
    English | हिंदी

    Mahindra BE 6 And XEV 9e Customers Can Now Opt Out From Compulsorily Buying A Charger With The EVs

    Modified On Mar 10, 2025 01:40 PM By Dipan for Mahindra BE 6

    • 1.8K Views
    • Write a comment

    Mahindra has offered that customers can opt out from buying chargers with EVs if they fulfill some conditions, which was compulsory before

    During the launch of the Mahindra XEV 9e and Mahindra BE 6, the carmaker had said that a charger has to be bought compulsorily with the EVs. However, the carmaker has now stated that the customers can opt out from this scheme in certain cases.

    The cases in which customers can opt out from buying the OEM charger are as follows:

    Conditions

    • If a provision for a private EV charger is lacking at the customer’s residence or workplace.

    • If a Mahindra-approved charger is already available to the customer.

    • If the customer buys multiple Mahindra EVs and gets a charger for at least one model.

    If any one of the above conditions are fulfilled, the customer can choose not to buy an OEM charger with the EV. However, the carmaker strongly recommends the usage of Mahindra-certified chargers for assured safety and charging speeds.

    Now, let us take a look at the charging options available with the Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e.

    Charging Options

    Mahindra XEV 9e Front

    Mahindra has already been offering two options, including a 7.3 kWh AC and an 11.2 kWh AC fast charger, for Rs 50,000 and Rs 75,000, respectively, since the launch of the two EVs.

    Also Read: Tata Harrier EV Showcased Ahead Of Launch: 5 Things You Need To Know

    Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e Powertrain Options

    Mahindra BE 6

    The Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e come with two battery pack options and an electric motor mounted on the rear axles. Here are the detailed specifications:

    Model

    Mahindra BE 6

    Mahindra XEV 9e

    Battery Pack

    59 kWh

    79 kWh

    59 kWh

    79 kWh

    No. of electric motor

    1

    1

    1

    1

    Power

    231 PS

    286 PS

    231 PS

    286 PS

    Torque

    380 Nm

    380 Nm

    380 Nm

    380 Nm

    Claimed range (MIDC part 1+ part 2)

    557 km

    683 km

    542 km

    656 km

    Drivetrain

    RWD*

    RWD

    RWD

    RWD

    *RWD = Rear-wheel-drive

    All variants of both EVs feature a 59 kWh battery pack, but the Pack Three trim gets both the battery pack choices on both cars.

    Prices and Rivals

    Mahindra BE 6

    The Mahindra BE 6 is priced between Rs 18.90 lakh and Rs 26.90 lakh, and it rivals the Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV and the upcoming Maruti e Vitara.

    Mahindra XEV 9e

    The Mahindra XEV 9e, on the other hand, is priced from Rs 21.90 lakh and Rs 30.50 lakh. It will lock horns with the Tata Harrier EV when it is launched in India.

    All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India and exclude charger cost

    Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

    Was this article helpful ?

    1 out of 1 found this helpful

    Write your Comment on Mahindra BE 6

    Explore similar cars

    Similar cars to compare & consider

    *Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi

    Car News

    • Trending News
    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending Electric Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    Electric Car
    • Maruti e Vitara
      Maruti e Vitara
      Rs.17 - 22.50 LakhEstimated
      Mar 2025: Expected Launch
    • Kia EV6 2025
      Kia EV6 2025
      Rs.63 LakhEstimated
      Mar 2025: Expected Launch
    • MG Cyberster
      MG Cyberster
      Rs.80 LakhEstimated
      Mar 2025: Expected Launch
    • MG M9
      MG M9
      Rs.70 LakhEstimated
      Mar 2025: Expected Launch
    • Kia Carens EV
      Kia Carens EV
      Rs.16 LakhEstimated
      Apr 2025: Expected Launch
    Upcoming Electric Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    Mahindra BE 6 And XEV 9e Customers Can Now Opt Out From Compulsorily Buying A Charger With The EVs
    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience