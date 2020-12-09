Made-in-Brazil Ford Aspire Scores 0 Stars In Updated Latin NCAP Tests

Published On Dec 09, 2020 05:00 PM By Sonny for Ford Figo Aspire

The base model tested had only two airbags and didn’t offer ESC as standard

Ford Figo is known as Ka in Latin American region and the sedan version is called the Ka+.

It is longer than 4m but otherwise the same as the Aspire sub-4m sedan sold here.

Latin NCAP updated its safety rating protocols in 2020 according to which the Ka+ scored 0 stars.

The Ka+ tested was equipped with dual front airbags, ISOFIX, and ABS with EBD.

It was tested for frontal and side impact, pedestrian protection as well as whiplash protection.

Latin NCAP pushes for all cars to be offered with side airbags and ESC as standard.

Ford will be updating the standard safety features set for the Ka+ in Latin America and Latin NCAP will be sharing the updated safety rating afterwards.

The Ford Aspire sub-4m sedan is sold in different countries under different names. In the South American market, it’s called the Ka+ or the Ka Sedan which is actually a bit longer than 4 metres thanks to a slightly different rear end design. Latin NCAP recently tested a 2020 model of the same with surprising results as this Ford scored 0 stars as per their updated safety rating protocols.

As the name suggests, Latin NCAP crash tests models sold in the South American continent. The Ford Ka+ is a Brazil-made model and the base variant tested only came with dual front airbags, ABS with EBD and ISOFIX child seat anchorage as standard. Tests conducted by Latin NCAP are a bit more extensive than the ones we’ve seen from Global NCAP and cover four aspects: adult occupant protection, child occupant protection, pedestrian protection and safety assists.

According to the latest safety rating protocols, this Ford Ka+ scored poorly across the board. In the front impact test, it offered adequate protection to the front occupants for the head, neck, chest and tibias. While the front footwell was rated unstable, the overall bodyshell was rated as stable. However, in the case of a side impact the car showed weak protection for the driver’s chest and also performed poorly in the whiplash test. Even though the Ka+ showed good protection for child occupants in the front and side impact tests, the published score sheet marked the Ford at 9 per cent. It fared better for pedestrian protection with 50 per cent and the lack of safety assists explains why it only scored 7 per cent in that category.

This result is quite a surprise since the 2019 Ford Ka sedan tested by Latin NCAP had scored a 4-star safety rating since it came with side airbags and ESC (electronic stability control as well). Ford has responded positively to these results by promising to introduce side airbags and ESC as standard safety features. The updated rating for the improved Ford Ka is expected to be published once the carmaker offers those features as standard for all variants sold in the Latin American region.

The India-spec sub-4m Ford Aspire was facelifted in 2018 and this version has not yet been tested by the Global NCAP. However, the pre-facelift version had scored 3 stars when tested in 2017. It currently comes with dual airbags and ABS with EBD as standard while the top variant gets side and curtain airbags. The Aspire is currently priced between Rs 6.09 lakh and Rs 8.64 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Read More on : Ford Figo Aspire on road price