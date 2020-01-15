Kia To Unveil 4 New Models At Auto Expo 2020

Published On Jan 15, 2020 08:00 AM By Dhruv.A for Kia Carnival

In addition to the Carnival MPV, expect a sub-4m SUV and a premium sedan

The previous Auto Expo was quite a handful, with Kia Motors out in full force and laying down a sprawling display of products for us. Unfortunately, only one model in that sizeable pavilion was India-bound, but Kia aims to remedy that this time round. We expect Kia to bring more than one India-bound car to the Auto Expo 2020, and here’s what they could be:

Kia Carnival

The Carnival is a premium people mover that will launch 0n Feb 5 at the Auto Expo. It doesn’t have any direct rivals but it will be a natural upgrade for comfort-seeking buyers upgrading from a Toyota Innova Crysta or a Tata Hexa. The stretched MPV comes with electric sliding rear doors, second row captain seats, a 2.2-litre diesel engine and a host of feel-good features. The international-spec model gets dual panoramic sunroof, rear seat entertainment screens and dual zone climate control. Its price is expected to range between Rs 27 lakh and Rs 36 lakh.

Kia QYI

The sub-4m SUV segment is getting crowded by the hour. Adding to the rush will be Kia with its very own QYI (codenamed). Rumoured to be called the Sonnet, it will be based on the Hyundai Venue and will stack below the Seltos in the Kia lineup. It’s expected to feature the same equipment and engine options (1.2-litre and 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol) as the Venue but with a slightly detuned version of the 1.5-litre diesel from its elder sibling. For the launch timeline and other details head here .

Kia Seltos X-Line

The Kia Seltos might have proven itself to be a brilliant SUV in a variety of aspects but it still cannot be taken for some heavy-duty off-roading, not in its stock form at least. But Kia took care of that with the Seltos X-Line that will look right at home in a dirt rally championship. The Seltos X-Line, first showcased at the 2019 LA Auto Show, and might make it to the Expo. It gets lifted suspension, higher ground clearance and auxiliary lights among a variety of cosmetic and mechanical upgrades. We expect this fully kitted Seltos to add some extra oomph to the Kia stall.

Kia Optima K5

The premium sedan segment might be a dying breed but that shouldn’t stop Kia from showcasing one of its best products to us. The Kia Optima K5 goes against the Skoda Superb, Honda Accord and the Toyota Camry. It gets features like LED headlamps with DRLs, floating touchscreen, head-up display, sound mood lighting, ventilated seats and UVO connected tech. Globally, it is powered by a 2.5-litre naturally aspirated as well as a 1.6-litre turbocharged engine.

In addition to these, Kia might showcase some of its global products as well. These could include the Soul, Sportage and even the Telluride.