Kia Syros HTX Plus (O) Diesel AT vs Kia Seltos HTX (O) Diesel MT: Which Variant To Buy?

Modified On Feb 04, 2025 02:37 PM By Shreyash for Kia Syros

The Kia Syros in the top-spec diesel automatic spec is Rs 51,000 more affordable than similarly priced mid-spec HTX (O) diesel manual variant of the Kia Seltos

Kia Syros vs Kia Seltos

The Kia Syros is an all new entrant in the subcompact SUV space in India. Although the Syros is sub-4m in length, it sits between the Kia Sonet and Kia Seltos in the automaker’s lineup. However, pricing of certain variants of the Syros are in close contact with the larger Seltos, which makes for a tempting family feud comparison. The top-spec HTX Plus (O) diesel automatic variant of the Syros is priced close to the mid-spec HTX (O) diesel manual variant of the Seltos. Let’s see how these variants compare in terms of specifications and features on paper.

Price

Kia Syros HTX Plus (O) Diesel AT

Kia Seltos HTX (O) Diesel MT

Rs 17.80 lakh (introductory)

Rs 18.31 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom

  • The top-spec Kia Syros is Rs 51,000 more affordable than the mid-spec HTX (O) variant of the Seltos diesel.

Dimensions

Model

Kia Syros

Kia Seltos

Difference

Length

3995 mm

4365 mm

(-) 370 mm

Width

1805 mm

1800 mm

+ 5 mm

Height

1680 mm

1645 mm

+ 35 mm

Wheelbase

2550 mm

2610 mm

(-) 60 mm

Boot Space

Up to 465 litres

433 litres

+ 32 litres

 Kia Syros front

  • The Seltos being a compact SUV is 370 mm longer than the Syros, hence it also boasts a 60 mm longer wheelbase.

  • The Syros however is 5 mm wider and 35 mm taller than the Seltos.

  • Kia’s sub-4m offering also offers 32 litres of additional boot space compared to that of the Seltos, courtesy of the sliding and reclining rear seats.

 

Powertrain Options

Model

Kia Syros HTX Plus (O) Diesel AT

Kia Seltos HTX (O) Diesel MT

Engine

1.5-litre diesel

1.5-litre diesel

Power

116 PS

116 PS

Torque

250 Nm

250 Nm

Transmission

6-speed AT

6-speed MT

 Kia Seltos Engine

  • Both Syros and Seltos diesel uses the same 1.5-litre diesel engine which makes 116 PS and 250 Nm. 

  • The Syros offers the 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission for a lower price, meanwhile the Seltos at Rs 51,000 more still gets you a 6-speed manual transmission.

Feature Highlights

Features

Kia Syros HTX Plus (O) Diesel AT

Kia Seltos HTX (O) Diesel MT

Exterior

  • Auto LED headlights with LED DRLs

  • LED tail lights

  • Flush-type door handles

  • Shark fin antenna

  • Roof rails

  • 17-inch alloy wheels

  • Auto LED headlights with LED DRLs

  • Connected LED tail lights

  • LED fog lamps

  • Shark-fin antenna

  • 17-inch alloy wheels

Interior

  • Dual-tone cabin theme

  • Dual-tone grey leatherette seats

  • Front centre armrest

  • Rear centre armrest with cupholders

  • Metal finish for the pedals

  • 60:40 foldable rear seats with reclining and sliding function

  • 64-colour ambient lighting

  • Dual-tone cabin theme (based on the variant)

  • Beige leatherette seats

  • Front centre armrest

  • Rear centre armrest with cupholders

  • 60:40 foldable rear seats with reclining 

  • Ambient lighting

Comfort And Convenience

  • 12.3-inch digital driver’s display

  • 5-inch touch panel for auto AC controls

  • Auto AC with rear vents

  • Ventilated front and rear seats

  • Rear door sunshade

  • All door windows auto up/down using key fob

  • Push-button start/stop

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Power folding and adjustable ORVMs

  • 4-way powered driver’s seat

  • Air purifier

  • Paddle shifters

  • Cruise control

  • Auto-dimming IRVM

  • Panoramic sunroof

  • Drive and traction control modes

  • 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

  • Dual-zone AC

  • Ventilated front seats

  • Rear AC vents

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Power folding and adjustable ORVMs

  • All door windows auto up/down

  • 8-way powered driver’s seat

  • Air purifier

  • Cruise control

  • Auto-dimming IRVM

  • Dual camera dashcam

  • Panoramic sunroof

  • Drive and traction control modes

Infotainment

  • 12.3-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 8-speaker Harman Kardon sound system

  • Connected car tech

  • 10.25-inch touchscreen

  • Wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 8-speaker Bose sound system

  • Connected car tech

Safety

  • 6 airbags 

  • Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

  • ABS with EBD

  • Electronic parking brake with auto hold function

  • Rear wiper and washer

  • Rear defogger

  • 360-degree camera

  • Front, side, and rear parking sensors

  • Hill start assist

  • 3-point seatbelts for all passengers

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

  • All wheel disc brakes

  • Level 2 ADAS

  • 6 airbags

  • Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

  • ABS with EBD

  • Electronic parking brake

  • Rear view camera

  • Rear defogger

  • Rear wiper and washer

  • Rear parking sensors

  • 3-point seatbelts for all passengers

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

  • All wheel disc brakes

Kia Syros dashboard 

  • While both variants of the Syros and Sonet are well equipped, it’s the Kia Syros HTX Plus (O) which offers more value for money in terms of features. The Syros gets bigger 12.3-inch screens, an additional 5-inch screen for climate control, rear ventilated seats, and 64-colour ambient lighting.

  • The Seltos HTX (O) in comparison gets a smaller 10.25-inch touchscreen and a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display. Note that the infotainment system on the Seltos does not have wireless support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

  • The Seltos also get dual-zone AC which is not being offered in the Syros.

  • Both SUVs get amenities like ventilated front seats, air purifier, cruise control, and a panoramic sunroof.

  • In terms of safety, both get 6 airbags, electronic stability control, and all-wheel-disc brakes. The Syros however additionally comes with level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Final Takeaway

The Kia Syros HTX Plus (O) diesel comes out as a better package compared to the mid-spec HTX (O) variant of the Seltos. It not only offers extra amenities like bigger screens and rear seat ventilation, but at Rs 51,000 less you also get an automatic diesel SUV. The Kia Seltos on the other hand is also well equipped but it comes with a 6-speed manual transmission.

While the Kia Syros’ suspension setup has been tuned for comfort, there’s still room for improvement as you may feel side to side movements inside the cabin over the broken roads. The Seltos in comparison offers a better ride and handling package and should be your pick if you intend to be behind the wheel.

If you are looking for a feature loaded diesel automatic SUV, the Syros makes a lot of sense. However, if road presence, a larger SUV and ride quality are your top priorities, the Seltos HTX (O) diesel manual is also worth considering.

