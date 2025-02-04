Kia Syros HTX Plus (O) Diesel AT vs Kia Seltos HTX (O) Diesel MT: Which Variant To Buy?

The Kia Syros in the top-spec diesel automatic spec is Rs 51,000 more affordable than similarly priced mid-spec HTX (O) diesel manual variant of the Kia Seltos

The Kia Syros is an all new entrant in the subcompact SUV space in India. Although the Syros is sub-4m in length, it sits between the Kia Sonet and Kia Seltos in the automaker’s lineup. However, pricing of certain variants of the Syros are in close contact with the larger Seltos, which makes for a tempting family feud comparison. The top-spec HTX Plus (O) diesel automatic variant of the Syros is priced close to the mid-spec HTX (O) diesel manual variant of the Seltos. Let’s see how these variants compare in terms of specifications and features on paper.

Price

Kia Syros HTX Plus (O) Diesel AT Kia Seltos HTX (O) Diesel MT Rs 17.80 lakh (introductory) Rs 18.31 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom

The top-spec Kia Syros is Rs 51,000 more affordable than the mid-spec HTX (O) variant of the Seltos diesel.

Dimensions

Model Kia Syros Kia Seltos Difference Length 3995 mm 4365 mm (-) 370 mm Width 1805 mm 1800 mm + 5 mm Height 1680 mm 1645 mm + 35 mm Wheelbase 2550 mm 2610 mm (-) 60 mm Boot Space Up to 465 litres 433 litres + 32 litres

The Seltos being a compact SUV is 370 mm longer than the Syros, hence it also boasts a 60 mm longer wheelbase.

The Syros however is 5 mm wider and 35 mm taller than the Seltos.

Kia’s sub-4m offering also offers 32 litres of additional boot space compared to that of the Seltos, courtesy of the sliding and reclining rear seats.

Powertrain Options

Model Kia Syros HTX Plus (O) Diesel AT Kia Seltos HTX (O) Diesel MT Engine 1.5-litre diesel 1.5-litre diesel Power 116 PS 116 PS Torque 250 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed AT 6-speed MT

Both Syros and Seltos diesel uses the same 1.5-litre diesel engine which makes 116 PS and 250 Nm.

The Syros offers the 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission for a lower price, meanwhile the Seltos at Rs 51,000 more still gets you a 6-speed manual transmission.

Feature Highlights

Features Kia Syros HTX Plus (O) Diesel AT Kia Seltos HTX (O) Diesel MT Exterior Auto LED headlights with LED DRLs

LED tail lights

Flush-type door handles

Shark fin antenna

Roof rails

17-inch alloy wheels Auto LED headlights with LED DRLs

Connected LED tail lights

LED fog lamps

Shark-fin antenna

17-inch alloy wheels Interior Dual-tone cabin theme

Dual-tone grey leatherette seats

Front centre armrest

Rear centre armrest with cupholders

Metal finish for the pedals

60:40 foldable rear seats with reclining and sliding function

64-colour ambient lighting Dual-tone cabin theme (based on the variant)

Beige leatherette seats

Front centre armrest

Rear centre armrest with cupholders

60:40 foldable rear seats with reclining

Ambient lighting Comfort And Convenience 12.3-inch digital driver’s display

5-inch touch panel for auto AC controls

Auto AC with rear vents

Ventilated front and rear seats

Rear door sunshade

All door windows auto up/down using key fob

Push-button start/stop

Wireless phone charger

Power folding and adjustable ORVMs

4-way powered driver’s seat

Air purifier

Paddle shifters

Cruise control

Auto-dimming IRVM

Panoramic sunroof

Drive and traction control modes 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

Dual-zone AC

Ventilated front seats

Rear AC vents

Wireless phone charger

Power folding and adjustable ORVMs

All door windows auto up/down

8-way powered driver’s seat

Air purifier

Cruise control

Auto-dimming IRVM

Dual camera dashcam

Panoramic sunroof

Drive and traction control modes Infotainment 12.3-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

8-speaker Harman Kardon sound system

Connected car tech 10.25-inch touchscreen

Wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

8-speaker Bose sound system

Connected car tech Safety 6 airbags

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

ABS with EBD

Electronic parking brake with auto hold function

Rear wiper and washer

Rear defogger

360-degree camera

Front, side, and rear parking sensors

Hill start assist

3-point seatbelts for all passengers

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

All wheel disc brakes

Level 2 ADAS 6 airbags

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

ABS with EBD

Electronic parking brake

Rear view camera

Rear defogger

Rear wiper and washer

Rear parking sensors

3-point seatbelts for all passengers

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

All wheel disc brakes

While both variants of the Syros and Sonet are well equipped, it’s the Kia Syros HTX Plus (O) which offers more value for money in terms of features. The Syros gets bigger 12.3-inch screens, an additional 5-inch screen for climate control, rear ventilated seats, and 64-colour ambient lighting.

The Seltos HTX (O) in comparison gets a smaller 10.25-inch touchscreen and a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display. Note that the infotainment system on the Seltos does not have wireless support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The Seltos also get dual-zone AC which is not being offered in the Syros.

Both SUVs get amenities like ventilated front seats, air purifier, cruise control, and a panoramic sunroof.

In terms of safety, both get 6 airbags, electronic stability control, and all-wheel-disc brakes. The Syros however additionally comes with level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Final Takeaway

The Kia Syros HTX Plus (O) diesel comes out as a better package compared to the mid-spec HTX (O) variant of the Seltos. It not only offers extra amenities like bigger screens and rear seat ventilation, but at Rs 51,000 less you also get an automatic diesel SUV. The Kia Seltos on the other hand is also well equipped but it comes with a 6-speed manual transmission.

While the Kia Syros’ suspension setup has been tuned for comfort, there’s still room for improvement as you may feel side to side movements inside the cabin over the broken roads. The Seltos in comparison offers a better ride and handling package and should be your pick if you intend to be behind the wheel.

If you are looking for a feature loaded diesel automatic SUV, the Syros makes a lot of sense. However, if road presence, a larger SUV and ride quality are your top priorities, the Seltos HTX (O) diesel manual is also worth considering.

