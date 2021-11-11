HomeNew CarsNewsKia Seltos Takes The Lead In Compact SUV Sales For October 2021
Kia Seltos Takes The Lead In Compact SUV Sales For October 2021

Published On Nov 11, 2021

The Creta’s monthly sales dipped while the Taigun enjoyed good growth in its second month

The compact SUV segment is booming thanks to three new launches in as many months: Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, and MG Astor. However, the segment leaders - Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos - continue to remain at the forefront in terms of monthly sales. 

Here’s how each compact SUV fared in October: 

 

October 2021

September 2021

MoM Growth

Market share current(%)

Market share (% last year)

YoY mkt share (%)

Average sales (6 months)

Kia Seltos

10488

9583

9.44

46.02

29.77

16.25

7683

Hyundai Creta

6455

8193

-21.21

28.32

46.9

-18.58

10620

Mahindra Scorpio

3304

2588

27.66

14.49

13.25

1.24

3095

Volkswagen Taigun

2551

1461

74.6

11.19

0

11.19

244

Skoda Kushaq

2413

2158

11.81

10.58

0

10.58

788

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross

1524

1529

-0.32

6.68

8.44

-1.76

1687

Renault Duster

786

275

185.81

3.44

1.21

2.23

147

Nissan Kicks

230

371

-38

1

0.4

0.6

141

  • The Seltos is October’s best selling compact SUV, reporting 10,488 units sold. Its current market share is almost 50 percent, seeing a 16 percent increase from 2020. 

  • In contrast, The Hyundai Creta saw a sizable decline in the monthly sales of over 21 per cent. In October, it reported 6,455 units sold which is around 4,000 less than the segment leader. 

  • The Mahindra Scorpio maintains its third position with 3,304 units for the month and a monthly average of 3,000 units over the last six months. 

  • The Volkswagen Taigun manages to overtake the Skoda Kushaq by a small margin, reporting over 2,500 units sold. That’s a 75 percent increase in the monthly sales for VW’s compact SUV. 

  • The Kushaq falls short of its VW sibling by a little over100 units with 2,413 units sold in October. It’s also been on sale longer than the Taigun by a month. 

  • The Maruti S-Cross stays in the bottom three, with an average of around 1,700 units per month Despite its age, the value-for-money compact SUV continues to outsell some of its more modern rivals. 

  • The Renault Duster enjoyed especially good sales in the past month and clocked 786 units, seeing an almost 200 percent growth in the monthly sales. 

  • The lowest performer of the month in terms of sales was the Nissan Kicks with just over 200 units sold. It witnessed the steepest MoM decline of the segment at 38 percent.

