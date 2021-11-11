Published On Nov 11, 2021 05:45 PM By Tarun for Kia Seltos

The Creta’s monthly sales dipped while the Taigun enjoyed good growth in its second month

The compact SUV segment is booming thanks to three new launches in as many months: Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, and MG Astor. However, the segment leaders - Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos - continue to remain at the forefront in terms of monthly sales.

Here’s how each compact SUV fared in October:

October 2021 September 2021 MoM Growth Market share current(%) Market share (% last year) YoY mkt share (%) Average sales (6 months) Kia Seltos 10488 9583 9.44 46.02 29.77 16.25 7683 Hyundai Creta 6455 8193 -21.21 28.32 46.9 -18.58 10620 Mahindra Scorpio 3304 2588 27.66 14.49 13.25 1.24 3095 Volkswagen Taigun 2551 1461 74.6 11.19 0 11.19 244 Skoda Kushaq 2413 2158 11.81 10.58 0 10.58 788 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross 1524 1529 -0.32 6.68 8.44 -1.76 1687 Renault Duster 786 275 185.81 3.44 1.21 2.23 147 Nissan Kicks 230 371 -38 1 0.4 0.6 141

The Seltos is October’s best selling compact SUV, reporting 10,488 units sold. Its current market share is almost 50 percent, seeing a 16 percent increase from 2020.

In contrast, The Hyundai Creta saw a sizable decline in the monthly sales of over 21 per cent. In October, it reported 6,455 units sold which is around 4,000 less than the segment leader.

The Mahindra Scorpio maintains its third position with 3,304 units for the month and a monthly average of 3,000 units over the last six months.

The Volkswagen Taigun manages to overtake the Skoda Kushaq by a small margin, reporting over 2,500 units sold. That’s a 75 percent increase in the monthly sales for VW’s compact SUV.

The Kushaq falls short of its VW sibling by a little over100 units with 2,413 units sold in October. It’s also been on sale longer than the Taigun by a month.

The Maruti S-Cross stays in the bottom three, with an average of around 1,700 units per month Despite its age, the value-for-money compact SUV continues to outsell some of its more modern rivals.

The Renault Duster enjoyed especially good sales in the past month and clocked 786 units, seeing an almost 200 percent growth in the monthly sales.

The lowest performer of the month in terms of sales was the Nissan Kicks with just over 200 units sold. It witnessed the steepest MoM decline of the segment at 38 percent.

Read More on : Kia Seltos on road price