Published On Feb 06, 2024 02:23 PM By Shreyash for Kia Seltos

Kia has received an average of 13,500 Seltos bookings since July 2023

Kia has shared some interesting insights regarding its bookings milestone for the new Seltos.

80 percent of Seltos buyers are going for higher-spec variants (HTK+ onwards)

58 percent of the total bookings are for the petrol trims of the Kia Seltos, while nearly 50 percent are choosing the automatic variants.

When it comes to safety, 40 percent buyers are opting for ADAS-equipped variants of the Kia Seltos.

The Kia Seltos got a major facelift in July 2023, with which it not only got a fresh design, but also got new features, improved safety, and the option of a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. Now the total bookings for the Kia Seltos has crossed the one lakh mark since its launch. On an average, the facelifted Seltos received 13,500 bookings every month during this period.

80 Percent Buyers Prefer Higher-spec Variants

According to Kia, 80 percent of Seltos buyers prefer the better-equipped variants (HTK+ onwards), also choosing the SUV variants fitted with the panoramic sunroof. One of the big feature updates with the facelift was the introduction of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and Kia has revealed that over 40 percent of new Seltos buyers want this safety feature.

High Demand For Automatic Variants

The Kia Seltos is available with three engine options: 1.5-litre naturally aspirated (NA) petrol, 1.5-litre diesel and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol. All three get the choice of an automatic transmission and according to Kia, nearly 50 percent of all bookings for the new Seltos have been for the automatic transmission options. It has also been revealed that there is still a high demand for the diesel powered option, which accounts for 42 percent of the total bookings so far.

Features & Safety

Kia has equipped the Seltos with premium features like dual 10.25-inch displays (digital driver’s display and touchscreen infotainment), dual-zone climate control, and a panoramic sunroof. It also gets an air purifier, ambient lighting, heads-up display, and ventilated front seats.

In terms of safety, the Seltos comes with six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a 360-degree camera and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) like lane keep assist, forward collision warning, and adaptive cruise control.

Powertrain Details

The engine-wise specifications and transmission options have been detailed below:

Engine 1.5-litre NA Petrol 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 115 PS 160 PS 116 PS Torque 144 Nm 253 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / CVT 6-speed iMT / 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT / 6-speed iMT / 6-speed AT

In January 2024, Kia introduced the option of a 6-speed manual transmission with the diesel engine of the Seltos. It is the only SUV in its segment to offer the option of an iMT setup (manual without clutch pedal).

Price Range & Rivals

The Kia Seltos is priced between Rs 10.90 lakh and Rs 20.30 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The compact SUV rivals the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Honda Elevate, MG Astor, and Citroen C3 Aircross.

