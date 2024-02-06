Modified On Feb 06, 2024 02:24 PM By Shreyash for Hyundai Creta

The Hyundai Creta facelift comes with an all-new cabin, more powerful turbo-petrol engine and more features than ever before

Hyundai opened its order books for the 2024 Creta in the first week of January, while its prices were announced on January 16.

The 2024 Creta received comprehensive design changes inside and out.

It now features an 10.25-inch integrated dual-screen setup for the infotainment and driver’s display.

The Creta now also comes with a choice of a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine (160 PS / 253 Nm), mated to a 7-speed dual clutch transmission (DCT).

The Hyundai Creta has been given a midlife update in January 2024, receiving a fresh design and a host of new features. Hyundai started accepting orders for the facelifted Creta in the first week of January, and in just over a month, the compact SUV has garnered over 51,000 bookings.

What Does It Offer?

The 2024 Hyundai Creta has received comprehensive updates in terms of features. It is equipped with dual 10.25-inch displays (one for the infotainment and the other for the driver’s display), dual zone AC, an 8-speaker Bose sound system, a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charging, an 8-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, and ventilated front seats.

The passenger safety is taken care of by six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) including adaptive cruise control, lane keep and departure assist, and automatic emergency braking.

Three Powertrain Options

Hyundai is offering the 2024 Creta with three engine options, and four transmission options. Their specifications are detailed in the table below:

Engine 1.5-litre NA Petrol 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 115 PS 160 PS 116 PS Torque 144 Nm 253 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-MT / CVT 7-DCT 6-MT / 6-AT

The 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine is currently limited to the dual clutch transmission (DCT). However, Hyundai is likely to offer the option of a manual transmission with its turbo-petrol engine option, with the introduction of the Hyundai Creta N Line. You can head here for more information on the N Line version of the SUV.

Price Range & Rivals

The 2024 Hyundai Creta is priced between Rs 11 lakh and Rs 20.15 lakh (ex-showroom pan India). It goes up against the likes of the Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Honda Elevate, and Citroen C3 Aircross.

