Kia QYI Teased In First Official Sketches

Modified On Jan 24, 2020

It will debut globally at the Auto Expo 2020 just like the Seltos did as the SP concept at the 2018 edition of the show

Kia’s sub-4m SUV will be based on the Hyundai Venue.

It should share powertrain options too - 1.2-litre petrol and 1.0-litre turbo-petrol.

The diesel option will likely be a detuned version of Seltos’ 1.5-litre diesel.

It will get distinct styling but similar features as Hyundai Venue including eSIM and connected car technology.

Production-spec QYI expected to be launched in August 2020.

The Kia sub-compact SUV, codenamed QYI , is scheduled to be unveiled in pre-production form at the Auto Expo 2020. The carmaker has now shared the first official teaser sketches of its third offering in India after the Seltos compact SUV and the Carnival premium MPV.

From the design sketches, the QYI features Kia’s distinct tiger nose grille with a sporty front bumper design. Around the rear, it sports connected tail lamps with an integrated roof spoiler design. The hints of red accents on the side skirts, wheels and even the grille could suggest Kia will offer the QYI with GT-Line variants as offered with the Seltos. It will share its underpinnings with the Hyundai Venue .

The QYI is expected to share its powertrain options with the Venue, updated to meet the upcoming BS6 emission norms. That would include the 1.2-litre petrol engine (83PS/115Nm) mated to a 5-speed manual and 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine (120PS/172Nm) mated to a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT automatic. Meanwhile, the diesel option for the Kia QYI is expected to be a detuned version of the 1.5-litre diesel engine from the Seltos where it makes 115PS and 250Nm. This engine will also replace the Venue’s 1.4-litre diesel in the BS6 era.

While the Kia QYI may not feature the same dashboard layout as the Hyundai Venue, expect it to offer similar features such as UVO connected car technology, wireless charging, auto AC with rear vents, cruise control, and a sunroof. The QYI is expected to feature a distinct exterior styling, especially in concept form.