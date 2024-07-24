Kia EV6 Now Available For Lease, Starting At Rs 1.29 Lakh Per Month

Modified On Jul 24, 2024 06:10 PM By Samarth for Kia EV6

Monthly subscription includes various costs like insurance, maintenance, services and 24x7 roadside assistance (RSA)

Kia launched its “Kia Lease” program two months ago.

The EV6 can be leased for a time duration between 24 and 60 months.

The EV6 is powered by a 77.4 kWh battery and is available in both RWD and AWD drivetrains options.

Prices start at Rs 60.97 lakh and go up to Rs 65.97 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Kia EV6 is now available for lease under the carmaker’s leasing program. The Korean manufacturer started the “Kia Lease” program in May 2024 with its Seltos, Sonet and Carens, and has now added its flagship crossover electric SUV to the lineup. Here are more details about the lease program from Kia.

What Is Kia Lease?

Kia’s leasing program allows customers to drive home their favourite Kia model without owning it. Customers can select the car model, variant, specific colour of their choice, and lease duration. With zero down payment, they can lease the vehicle and only need to pay monthly charges. On completion of the period, the vehicle needs to be returned to the leasing partner.

More Details on EV6 Lease

For Kia EV6, the rental is Rs 1.29 lakh per month, which includes insurance, maintenance, pick-up and drop, scheduled/unscheduled services, and 24X7 roadside assistance (RSA). The duration of lease can vary from 24 months to 60 months. The lease program is available for various professionals.

Lease Charges For All Kia Cars

Here are the starting lease prices for various Kia models:

Model Price Sonet Rs 18,000 onwards Seltos Rs 24,000 onwards Carens Rs 25,000 onwards EV6 Rs 1,29,000 onwards

More About The Kia EV6

The current flagship SUV from Kia gets features like a dual 12.3-inch curved displays (one for the instrument cluster and other for infotainment system), 64-colour ambient lighting, ventilated and power adjustable front seats, and a sunroof.

In terms of safety, it gets eight airbags, a 360-degree camera, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) tech including adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, and blind spot collision avoidance.

The Kia EV6 is offered with a single battery pack and comes with the option of a single rear-wheel-drive (RWD) or a dual motor all-wheel-drive (AWD) setup. You can check detailed specifications of the electric SUV here:

Battery Pack 77.4 kWh Drive Type RWD AWD Power 229 PS 325 PS Torque 350 Nm 605 Nm ARAI-Claimed Range up to 708 km

Price and Rivals

The Kia EV6 is priced from Rs 60.97 lakh to Rs 65.97 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It rivals the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Volvo XC40 Recharge and the upcoming Skoda Enyaq iV, while serving as an affordable alternative to the BMW i4. The Volvo C40 Recharge can also be regarded as an alternative to the Kia EV6.

