The improving circumstances and the easing of various supply disruptions and semiconductor shortages are allowing carmakers to ramp up production

Maruti remains well clear of competitors with 1.22 lakh units sold.

Tata has had the most significant year-on-year (YoY) growth of 87 per cent.

Toyota also recorded an impressive YoY increase in demand of around 87 per cent.

Mahindra and Kia witnessed YoY increase in sales of around 60 per cent.

Skoda has broken its own sales record again in June 2022.

The monthly sales figures for June 2022 are out and many carmakers have enjoyed significantly higher demand compared with the same time last year. This surge is a sign of a recovering market and improvements in the global supply chain.

While the situation with regard to paucity of semiconductors has improved, all carmakers are staying on their toes to try and avoid major setbacks from other potential supply disruptions. Here’re the exact numbers:

Manufacturer June 2022 June 2021 YoY % change May 2022 MoM % change Maruti 122685 124280 -1 124474 -1 Hyundai 49001 40496 21 42293 16 Tata 45197 24110 87 43341 4 Mahindra 26620 16636 60 26650 0 Kia 24024 15015 60 18718 28 Toyota 16500 8798 87 10216 62 Honda 7834 4767 64 8188 -4 Skoda 6023 734 721 4604 31 MG 4503 3558 27 4008 12 Volkswagen 3315 1633 103 3503 -5

The stable ship of Maruti

Maruti continues to be the largest carmaker in India by a large margin. Its year-on-year (YoY) and month-on-month (MoM) sales were down by about 2,000 units, which is just a 1 per cent difference. The brand’s output continues to be restrained by the supply chain disruptions, but it is expecting circumstances to keep improving.

Hyundai hangs on to second

Hyundai has hung on to the second spot in the passenger vehicle space thanks to a 21 per cent YoY increase for June 2022. Its MoM figures have gone up 16 per cent, likely thanks to the surge in demand for the facelifted Venue.

Tata’s best-ever figures

Tata has had the most impressive growth in sales in 2022 so far. It has recorded its highest ever monthly sales, as well as its highest ever quarterly sales. The June 2022 sales are 87 per cent higher than the sales registered in June 2021. In terms of monthly sales, it grew by just 4 per cent, which has put it behind Hyundai once again. More impressively, Tata’s EV sales have shot up by 433 per cent YoY.

XUV700 grows Mahindra’s sales

The next best-selling carmaker in June was Mahindra which has enjoyed a YoY growth of 60 per cent with a negligible difference from the previous month’s sales. It is likely to enjoy a spike in demand once it begins producing customer units of the newly launched Scorpio N.

Kia is recovering strongly

The only other carmaker whose June 2022 sales crossed the 20,000 units mark was Kia. Its YoY figures also showed a gain of 60 per cent while the monthly increase stands at 28 per cent.

Toyota close to pre-pandemic levels

Toyota’s first half sales for 2022 are 26 per cent higher than that of 2021, while YoY sales for June have increased by 87 per cent. The MoM demand has grown by an impressive 62 per cent. These figures are expected to jump up after the launch of the new Urban Cruiser Hyryder compact SUV (pre-launch bookings are underway).

Honda demand recovery

Honda is one of the best-selling brands in India without an SUV in its lineup. Its MoM sales slipped a bit in June but its YoY performance recorded a growth of around 64 per cent.

Skoda sales grew exponentially, VW numbers have doubled

Skoda’s sales for 2022 so far are already higher than the brand’s total sales of 2021. In terms of YoY sales for June, its figures have rocketed by over 700 per cent. Meanwhile, Volkswagen’s YoY figures have doubled and its sales for the first half of 2022 are double than the first half sales of 2021.

Slow growth for MG

MG’s growth from 2021 has been relatively slow, with a 27 per cent increase in YoY sales for June and only a 12 per cent hike in MoM figures. It seems to have been among the hardest hit mass market brands by the semiconductor shortage, as all of its models are loaded with technology.

The industry as a whole

While we do not have the exact figures from all carmakers, other reports showcase that the mass-market car industry as a whole has recorded a YoY growth of around 25 per cent.