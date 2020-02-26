Published On Feb 26, 2020 12:11 PM By Dhruv for Jeep Compass

Get ready to shell out more if you were looking to buy a Compass as the base variant has been discontinued and the prices have been hiked

Sport, Limited and Limited Option variants have been discontinued.

However, BS4 versions of these variants will be available until stocks last.

Longitude 4x4, Limited Plus 4x4 and Trailhawk 4x4 were BS6 compliant from before.

Maximum hike in price for petrol variants is Rs 50,000.

Maximum hike in price for diesel variants is Rs 1.23 lakh.

American SUV manufacturer Jeep has updated all variants of the Compass sold in India to meet BS6 emission norms. It has also discontinued the base Sport and the second-to-base Limited and Limited Option variants of the Compass. This has led to an increase in prices. The BS6 Compass range now starts from Rs 16.49 lakh and goes all the way up to Rs 27.60 lakh (both, ex-showroom India).

Previously, only the top-spec Trailhawk 4x4 AT, the Limited Plus 4x4 AT and the Longitude 4x4 AT variants of the Compass came with a BS6 powertrain. All of these variants were only available with the 2.0-litre MultiJet diesel engine that makes 173PS and 350Nm. The transmission on offer in these variants is a 9-speed automatic.

The revised prices of each variant of the BS6 Compass are given in the table below.

Petrol Variants BS6 Compass BS4 Compass Difference Sport MT ----- Rs 15.60 lakh ----- Sport Plus MT Rs 16.49 lakh Rs 15.99 lakh Rs 50,000 Longitude Option DCT Rs 19.69 lakh Rs 19.19 lakh Rs 50,000 Limited DCT ----- Rs 19.96 lakh ----- Limited Option DCT ----- Rs 20.55 lakh ----- Limited Plus DCT Rs 21.92 lakh Rs 21.67 lakh Rs 25,000

We’ve listed the prices of the Sport, Limited and Limited Option variants as they will remain on sale until BS4 stocks last. Prices of the petrol variants have gone up by a maximum of Rs 50,000, but as the base variant will soon be discontinued, you will have to shell out an extra Rs 89,000 to bring the new base variant of the Compass - the Sport Plus MT - home.

With the BS6 upgrade, the petrol engine of the Compass was expected to get a bump in power as well. However, there has been no word from Jeep on the same at the time of this report going live.

Diesel Variants BS6 Compass BS4 Compass Difference Sport ----- Rs 16.61 lakh ----- Sport Plus Rs 17.99 lakh Rs 16.99 lakh Rs 1 lakh Longitude Option Rs 20.30 lakh Rs 19.07 lakh Rs 1.23 lakh Limited ----- Rs 19.73 lakh ----- Limited Option ----- Rs 20.22 lakh ----- Limited Plus Rs 22.43 lakh Rs 21.33 lakh Rs 1.10 lakh Limited Plus 4X4 Rs 24.21 lakh Rs 23.11 lakh Rs 1.10 lakh Longitude 4X4 AT Rs 21.96 lakh ----- ----- Limited Plus 4X4 AT Rs 24.99 lakh ----- ----- Trailhawk 4x4 AT Rs 26.80 lakh ----- ----- Trailhawk 4X4 AT (O) Rs 27.60 lakh ----- -----

Just like the petrol variants, you can find prices of the BS4 versions of the Sport, Limited and Limited Option variants in the table above. As you can see, the diesel variants of the Compass get a price hike of Rs 1 lakh or more, with the biggest hike of Rs 1.23 lakh reserved for the Longitude Option variant.

The diesel-auto variants of the Compass haven’t undergone a price hike as they were BS6 compliant right from launch.

With this hike in price, the Jeep Compass will continue to rival the Hyundai Tucson and the top-spec Tata Harrier. It will also rival the upcoming Skoda Karoq and Volkswagen T-ROC SUVs.

