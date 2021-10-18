Jeep Recalls 39 Units Of The Imported Wrangler In India

Published On Oct 18, 2021 05:19 PM By Rohit for Jeep Wrangler

Both the Unlimited and Rubicon variants of the SUV have been affected due to an issue of fuel supply line connector

The issue could lead to a potential fuel leak which may even lead to the fuel line connector catching fire.

The affected variants were produced from January 24 to March 17, 2020.

Jeep’s made-in-India Wrangler is unaffected by the issue as it was launched in March 2021.

Jeep has announced a recall for both the Unlimited and Rubicon variants of the Wrangler. The American carmaker has called back 39 units of the SUV for an issue of fuel supply line connector.

As per Jeep, the faulty fuel supply line connector may crack, leading to a possible fuel leak or a risk of it catching fire. This would be fatal to people both inside and outside the vehicle and may even cause damage to property.

The affected models were manufactured between January 24, 2020 and March 17, 2020. This means the made-in-India Wrangler is safe from the recall since it went on sale only in March 2021. We expect Jeep to contact the owners of the potentially affected vehicles to bring their cars to the dealership/service centre for an inspection.

Jeep hasn’t specified whether there are any safety concerns regarding the vehicle’s function or driveability. We do recommend that you find out if your vehicle is eligible for the recall. If yes, then do get it inspected at the earliest to keep your vehicle in the best of health.

Read More on : Jeep Wrangler Automatic