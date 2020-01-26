Jeep Compass 2.0-litre Diesel-automatic Mileage: Claimed vs Real

  • Login / Register
Published On Jan 26, 2020 12:00 PM By Rohit for Jeep Compass

Jeep claims a mileage of 15.3kmpl, but can it deliver in the real world?

While a diesel-automatic combination was available only in the top-spec Trailhawk edition of the Compass, Jeep has now introduced two more affordable variants of the SUV with the same gearbox and 4x4 option. The Compass diesel-automatic range now starts from Rs 21.96 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) and goes up to Rs 27.6 lakh for the top-spec Trailhawk -- the off-roading oriented version of the Compass. We recently tested the newly launched Compass Limited Plus diesel-automatic and here’s what the numbers reveal about the 2.0-litre diesel variant: 

Engine Displacement

2.0-litre

Power

173PS 

Torque

350Nm

Transmission

9-speed AT

Claimed fuel efficiency

15.3kmpl

Tested fuel efficiency (City)

11.21kmpl

Tested fuel efficiency (Highway)

16.81kmpl

While the Compass couldn’t match its claimed fuel-efficiency figure in the city, it exceeded it by 1.51kmpl out on the highway.

Let’s take a look at how it fared in mixed driving conditions:

Mileage

City:Highway (50:50)

City:Highway (25:75)

City:Highway (75:25)

13.45kmpl

14.94kmpl

12.22kmpl

If your commute is split equally between the city and the highway, expect the Compass diesel-automatic to return a mileage of around 13kmpl. If you use the SUV mainly on the highways, the overall efficiency should go up by about 1.5kmpl while if you’re mostly in the city, you should get an average mileage of around 12kmpl.

It is important to note that these figures are indicative and are bound to change depending on the road and car conditions along with the vehicle’s health. If you own a Compass diesel-automatic, do share your findings with us in the comments.

