Modified On Jan 11, 2023 11:38 AM By Tarun

The small battery in the petrol-powered eHS is still good for 52 kilometres of pure-electric driving range

MG eHS plug-in hybrid premium midsize SUV’s launch is being evaluated.

Could be an alternative to the Compass, Tucson and C5 Aircross.

Gets a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine and an electric motor, for a combined 258PS.

Could be priced around Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG has showcased the eHS plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) at the Auto Expo 2023 as one of the key models being considered for India. The SUV is already on sale in Europe and it could be one of the earliest mass market plug-in hybrids in the country.

The MG eHS is about 4.58 metres long, which makes it similarly sized to the Tata Harrier. The premium midsize SUV’s front profile looks similar to the Astor and the pre-facelift ZS EV, but sits a segment above. With several chrome elements, body cladding all-around and an overall clean design, the eHS midsize SUV has a sturdy and premium appeal.

Powering the eHS is a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that is rated at 162PS and 250Nm. Supporting it is a 122PS electric motor and the combined setup puts out 258PS. The 16.6kWh battery pack offers a claimed electric driving range of 52 kilometres (WLTP rated).

MG eHS comes loaded with many niceties such as 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, a 10.1-inch touchscreen, connected car tech, dual zone AC, panoramic sunroof and an electric tailgate. Safety features include six airbags, a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors and a full suite of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS).

As said, MG is still studying the feasibility of bringing the eHS PHEV to India. If launched, we’re expecting it to come with a sticker price of around Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom), as an alternative to the Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson and Citroen C5 Aircross.

Other MG Models At Auto Expo 2023

With the eHS, the carmaker has also confirmed that it’s evaluating the MG4 EV for the country, as well as a host of other electrified models from its international portfolio. Furthermore, the prices of the facelifted Hector and Hector Plus, which get cosmetic upgrades inside and out, and ADAS, have also been announced.