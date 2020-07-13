Hyundai Tucson Facelift Launch Tomorrow

Modified On Jul 13, 2020 03:43 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Tucson 2020

The diesel variants get a new 8-speed AT instead of the 6-speed automatic that was on offer earlier

To be powered by BS6 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines.

Gets revised front and rear profiles featuring updated front grille and bumpers.

Hyundai’s BlueLink connected car tech to be on offer.

Changes on the inside include a revised dashboard featuring a free-floating infotainment system.

Hyundai is set to launch the facelifted version of its mid-size SUV, the Tucson , tomorrow. It was showcased at this year’s edition of the Auto Expo. The facelifted Tucson gets some cosmetic upgrades while the diesel variants will be offered with a new AT gearbox.

The updated SUV gets a new set of alloy wheels (up to 18 inches), full-LED headlamps with LED DRLs, revised detailing for LED elements in the tail lamps, and rain-sensing wipers. Hyundai has also tweaked the size of the front grille, making it slightly bigger than before. Its mildly revised rear profile features a tweaked licence plate housing and bumper.

Hyundai has also redesigned the dashboard of the SUV and offers a new instrument cluster and a free-floating touchscreen infotainment system. While the facelifted Tucson continues to feature a panoramic sunroof, electric parking brake, and wireless charging, it will now get Hyundai’s BlueLink connected car tech. Owners can use this tech to remotely start-stop the engine and pre cool the cabin.

Also Read: Discounts Of Up To Rs 60,000 On Hyundai Cars In July 2020

Under the hood, the facelifted Tucson will be powered by BS6 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines. Their power figures are expected to be 152PS and 185PS respectively. Transmission options on offer will be a 6-speed AT and a new 8-speed AT with the diesel. Hyundai used to offer the diesel variants of the pre-facelift model with a 6-speed AT.

The updated SUV will command a premium over the BS4 pre-facelift model that was priced between Rs 18.76 lakh and Rs 26.97 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Key rivals to the updated Tucson include the Skoda Karoq and Jeep Compass . The facelifted SUV will also face competition from the upcoming 2021 VW Tiguan and the Citroën C5 AirCross once they are launched in the first half of 2021.

Read More on : Tucson Automatic