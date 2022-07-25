Modified On Jul 25, 2022 11:37 AM By Tarun for Hyundai Kona

Now available in three dual-tone and two monotone colours

Gets new Titan Grey and Fiery Red shades with a black roof.

Existing options are Polar White, Phantom Black, and Polar White with black roof.

Kona electric gets a 39.2kWh battery pack with a range of 452 kilometres.

Can be charged up to 80 percent in 57 minutes with a 50kW DC fast charger.

Priced from Rs 23.84 lakh to Rs 24.03 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Hyundai has rejigged the colours of the Kona Electric SUV. It is now available in five shades to choose from, including three dual-tone and two monotone options.

Hyundai Kona Electric New Colours

While it has discontinued the Typhoon Silver shade, the electric SUV now gets Titan Grey and Fiery Red colours with a black roof. So now, you have five options to choose from. The existing colour options include Polar White, Phantom Black, and Polar White with black roof.

Hyundai Kona Specifications

Hyundai Kona electric was one of the earliest budget electric cars to go on sale in India. It gets a 39.2kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 452 kilometres. Its electric motor is rated at 136PS and 395Nm. For driving convenience, Hyundai offers Eco, Eco+, Comfort, and Sport modes. With a 50kW DC charger, you can juice up the Kona up to 80 percent in 57 minutes.

Hyundai Kona Features

The Kona electric features LED headlamps, electric sunroof, ventilated and heated front seats with 10-way power adjustment for the driver’s seat, wireless phone charging, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment, six airbags, ESC, all-wheel disc brakes, and a rear parking camera.

Hyundai Kona Prices

The Kona electric retails from Rs 23.84 lakh to Rs 24.03 lakh (ex-showroom), rivaling the MG ZS EV.

Hyundai Kona Facelift

Hyundai is expected to launch the facelifted Kona Electric in India in the coming months. Updates to the e-SUV should include refreshed exterior and interior profiles with bigger displays and more features.

