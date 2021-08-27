Hyundai i20 N Line To Launch On September 2

Modified On Aug 27, 2021 11:33 AM By Dhruv for Hyundai i20 N Line

The i20 N Line features cosmetic updates and suspension tuning over the regular i20

It features a new grille, revised bumper design, red accents, and alloy wheels.

Inside, it gets red stitching, a new steering wheel, ‘N’ logos, and red ambient lighting.

Powered by the same 1.0-litre turbo-petrol as the regular i20; same power output but with a retuned engine.

Transmission options are limited to the 6-speed iMT and 7-speed DCT.

A stiffer suspension and steering wheel along with all-around disc brakes to complement the sporty characteristics.

Bookings open for Rs 25,000, will be sold through Hyundai Signature dealerships.

The Hyundai i20 N Line, billed as the sportier version of the standard i20, will be launched in India on September 2.

As far as differences go, the i20 N Line sports a new chequered flag-type grille, a redesigned front bumper with new fog lamp housings, ‘N Line’ logos all around the car, new alloy wheels, red accents all over, red brake callipers, and twin exhaust tips. In fact, the exhaust tips are not only for show; they emit a raspy exhaust note to match the sporty design.

Inside the cabin, Hyundai is offering a new steering wheel design, black upholstery with red stitching, red accents, and even red ambient lighting. You’ll also find the ‘N Line’ logo on the steering wheel and gear levers, and the ‘N’ badge on the front seats.

The i20 N Line will be powered by the same 1-litre turbo-petrol engine as the regular hatchback. It continues to make 120PS/172Nm, but Hyundai is said to have altered the engine tune and characteristics. It can be paired with a 6-speed iMT (clutchless manual) or a 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch transmission). Hyundai has also stiffened the dampers by 30 percent and weighted the steering wheel, resulting in a more sporty setup. Last but not least, the i20 N Line gets disc brakes on the rear wheels.

The Korean carmaker will offer the i20 N Line in two variants: N6 and N8. The former can only be had with the iMT, while the latter can be mated to an optional DCT as well. The i20 N Line will be available in the following colours: Thunder Blue (new), Fiery Red, Titan Grey, Polar White, Thunder Blue (with black roof), and Fiery Red (with black roof). To find out what each variant of the hatchback will offer, head here.

Bookings for the i20 N Line are underway for Rs 25,000. It will be sold through Hyundai Signature outlets only, with top-spec prices likely to cross the Rs 12 lakh mark. The sporty hatch has no real rival in the market. However, in terms of performance, it will square off against the Volkswagen Polo GT.

