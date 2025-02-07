All
Hyundai Creta Service Cost Evaluation At 10,000 Km

Modified On Feb 07, 2025 01:27 PM By Shreyash for Hyundai Creta

If you own the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol CVT variant of the Hyundai Creta, the 10,000 km service will primarily include oil and filter change, and wheel balancing and alignment costs

Hyundai Creta

The Hyundai Creta is one of the most popular SUVs in the Indian market. The Creta is known for its design, space, practicality, and powerful engine options, owing to which it’s also one of the top-selling SUVs in the country. We recently had the Hyundai Creta with us as a long-termer, and we got the opportunity to experience its first 10,000 km service. Here's how much you will have to pay for the same. 

Before we get into the details, please be informed that the Creta we took at Hyundai service was a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated version mated with a CVT gearbox.

Service Cost Analysis - 10,000 Km

Service

Cost

Engine Oil

Rs 1266.12

Oil Filter

Rs 503.38

Weight Wheel Balancing

Rs 235.93

Wheel Alignment

Rs 815

Wheel Balancing- Each wheel

Rs 708

Part GST

Rs 384.56

Labour GST

Rs 274.14

Grand Total

Rs 4187

As shown in the table above, the Hyundai Creta's first service, performed at 10,000 km, primarily involves an engine oil and filter change. In addition, wheel balancing and wheel alignment are required. The total service cost was Rs 4,187, which is quite reasonable given the price and size of the SUV.

Engine And Transmission Options

Hyundai Creta engine

Hyundai offers the Creta with three engine options. The specifications are as follows:

Engine

1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol

1.5-litre turbo-petrol

1.5-litre diesel

Power

115 PS

160 PS

116 PS

Torque

144 Nm

253 Nm

250 Nm

Transmission

6-speed MT, CVT

6-speed MT (only with N Line), 7-speed DCT

6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

Features And Safety

Hyundai Creta dashboard

The highlights include a dual integrated screen setup (10.25 inches) comprising the digital driver’s display and touchscreen infotainment, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone AC, connected car tech and an 8-speaker Bose sound system. It also has a wireless phone charger, ventilated front seats with powered adjustment functionality for the driver and a panoramic sunroof.

Hyundai Creta gets level-2 ADAS

Hyundai has equipped the Creta with safety features such as 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, Hill Start Assist, Vehicle Stability Control, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and all-wheel disc brakes. Further adding to the layer of safety are the level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) like adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking and blind spot detection among others).

Price Range And Rivals

Hyundai Creta

The Hyundai Creta is priced between Rs 11.11 lakh and Rs 20.42 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It takes on the likes of the Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, and Honda Elevate.

