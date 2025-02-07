Hyundai Creta Service Cost Evaluation At 10,000 Km

If you own the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol CVT variant of the Hyundai Creta, the 10,000 km service will primarily include oil and filter change, and wheel balancing and alignment costs

The Hyundai Creta is one of the most popular SUVs in the Indian market. The Creta is known for its design, space, practicality, and powerful engine options, owing to which it’s also one of the top-selling SUVs in the country. We recently had the Hyundai Creta with us as a long-termer, and we got the opportunity to experience its first 10,000 km service. Here's how much you will have to pay for the same.

Before we get into the details, please be informed that the Creta we took at Hyundai service was a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated version mated with a CVT gearbox.

Service Cost Analysis - 10,000 Km

Service Cost Engine Oil Rs 1266.12 Oil Filter Rs 503.38 Weight Wheel Balancing Rs 235.93 Wheel Alignment Rs 815 Wheel Balancing- Each wheel Rs 708 Part GST Rs 384.56 Labour GST Rs 274.14 Grand Total Rs 4187

As shown in the table above, the Hyundai Creta's first service, performed at 10,000 km, primarily involves an engine oil and filter change. In addition, wheel balancing and wheel alignment are required. The total service cost was Rs 4,187, which is quite reasonable given the price and size of the SUV.

Also Read: Mahindra BE6 and XEV 9e Pan-India Drives Are Now Underway

Engine And Transmission Options

Hyundai offers the Creta with three engine options. The specifications are as follows:

Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 115 PS 160 PS 116 PS Torque 144 Nm 253 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, CVT 6-speed MT (only with N Line), 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

Features And Safety

The highlights include a dual integrated screen setup (10.25 inches) comprising the digital driver’s display and touchscreen infotainment, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone AC, connected car tech and an 8-speaker Bose sound system. It also has a wireless phone charger, ventilated front seats with powered adjustment functionality for the driver and a panoramic sunroof.

Hyundai has equipped the Creta with safety features such as 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, Hill Start Assist, Vehicle Stability Control, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and all-wheel disc brakes. Further adding to the layer of safety are the level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) like adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking and blind spot detection among others).

Price Range And Rivals

The Hyundai Creta is priced between Rs 11.11 lakh and Rs 20.42 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It takes on the likes of the Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, and Honda Elevate.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.