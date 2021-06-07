Hyundai Creta Is The Best Seller For May 2021

Modified On Jun 07, 2021 08:10 AM By Tarun for Hyundai Creta

The Kia Seltos, Sonet, Tata Nexon, and Mahindra Bolero also feature in the list

The second wave of the pandemic coupled with the various localised lockdowns has made its repercussions felt across the automobile industry. Some carmakers have had to halt production or reduce the number of shifts to avoid stockpiling. All this has been accompanied by a significant dip in the number of units sold from April this year.

Read on to know which models sold the most in May 2021:

Model May 2021 April 2021 Monthly Difference Hyundai Creta 7,527 12,463 4,963 Maruti Swift 7,005 18,316 11,311 Kia Sonet 6,627 7,724 1,097 Tata Nexon 6,439 6,938 499 Maruti Dzire 5,819 14,073 8,254 Hyundai Venue 4,840 11,245 6,405 Maruti Baleno 4,803 16,384 11,581 Kia Seltos 4,277 8,086 3,809 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios 3,804 11,540 7,736 Mahindra Bolero 3,517 6,152 2,635

Hyundai Creta has emerged as the bestselling car for May 2021, selling 7,527 units. Its MoM sales have dipped by around 40 percent.

The Maruti Swift isn’t far behind at number two. The hatch sold 7,005 units in May 2021, a dip of around 60 percent from April.

After a long time, the Kia Sonet has made it to this list, selling 6,627 units in May. While this 5-seater SUV’s month-on-month sales did drop, the margin isn’t as wide as that of most other cars here on this list.

The monthly sales of the Tata Nexon weren’t severely impacted either, helping it secure the fourth spot on the list. The SUV sold 6,439 units in May 2021, which is just about 500 units less compared to April.

Maruti reported a 40 percent decline in the month-on-month sales of the Dzire. The compact sedan sold 5,819 units in May against 14,073 in April.

While Hyundai Venue has frequently made it to this list, it has secured the sixth spot for the first time. Over 4,800 units of the sub-compact SUV were sold in May 2021, a decline of over 50 percent compared to April.

The Maruti Baleno is seventh on the list, selling only 4,803 units in May. Monthly sales of this hatch have taken the maximum hit, dropping by more than 70 percent from the 16,384 units in April.

The Kia Seltos is at number eight, selling 4,277 units in May 2021. In April, Kia had moved 8,086 units of this SUV.

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios has also witnessed a steep drop in its MoM sales -- from 11,540 units in April 2021 to just 3,804 in May. The hatch comes in at number nine.

At number 10 is Mahindra Bolero, which sold 3,517 units in May, a MoM decline of nearly 43 percent. It is also the only Mahindra to make it to this list.

The Alto 800, Wagon R, and Brezza did not feature among the top cars for May. The Alto’s exclusion does come as a bit of a surprise.

