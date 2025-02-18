Hyundai Creta Electric Electric Best Variant: Which Variant To Buy?

The Hyundai Creta Electric is being offered in four broad variants: Executive, Smart, Premium and Excellence

The Hyundai Creta Electric was launched recently as the most affordable EV offering in the automaker's India lineup. This all-electric Creta packs a bunch of features, many of which are first for the Creta badge, and can be had with two battery pack options: 51.4 kWh (long range) and 42 kWh (medium range). The prices for the Creta Electric range from Rs 17.99 lakh and 24.38 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). But which variant of the Creta Electric offers best value for money? We find out.

Our Analysis

Executive: Equipped with all basic amenities like dual 10.25-inch screens, dual-zone AC, and cruise control.

Smart: Gets wireless phone charger, powered driver’s seat, and frunk storage over the entry-level Executive variant.

Smart (O): Consider this over the regular Smart variant if you want a panoramic sunroof. Offered in both medium range and long range options.

Premium: The most loaded variant you can buy with the medium range version of the Creta Electric. It also gets ADAS.

Excellence: The most loaded trim of the Creta electric. Gets features like virtual engine sound, and ventilated front seats. Only available in the long range version.

Hyundai Creta Electric Smart (O) LR (Long Range): The Best Variant?

The mid-spec long range Smart (O) variant of the Hyundai Creta Electric is priced at Rs 21.50 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). At this price point, the Creta Electric not only offers amenities like 10.25-inch dual screens, dual-zone AC, a panoramic sunroof, but it also gets a bigger 51.4 kWh battery pack that offers a claimed range of 473 km.

Battery Pack And Electric Motor

Specifications Hyundai Creta Electric Battery Pack 51.4 kWh Drive Type Front wheel drive Power 171 PS Torque 200 Nm Claimed Range (MIDC) 473 km

The long range variant of the Creta Electric uses a 51.4 kWh battery pack mated to a front-wheel-drive electric motor which makes 171 PS and 200 Nm.

Hyundai Creta Smart (O) Long Range: Feature Highlights

Exterior Interior Comfort & Convenience Infotainment Safety Auto-LED headlights with LED DRLs

Connected LED tail lights

Active air flaps (AAF)

Pixelated graphic grille

Integrated roof rails

Shark fin antenna

17-inch alloy wheels Dual-tone black and navy cabin theme

Fabric seat upholstery

Adjustable headrests for all seats

3-Spoke steering wheel

Rear window sunshade 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

Wireless charger

Dual-zone AC

Paddle shifters

Cruise control

Push button engine start/stop

V2L (Vehicle-to-Load)

Rear AC vents

Height adjustable seats 10.25-inch touchscreen

8-speaker sound system 6 airbags

Electronic stability control

Hill-start assist

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

ABS with EBD

Rain sensing wipers

Rear wiper and washer

As mentioned in the table above, the Smart (O) LR is equipped with all amenities, including dual 10.25-inch touchscreen, wireless charger, 8-speaker Bose premium speaker sound system, wireless charger, dual-zone AC. Its safety net includes 6 airbags, TPMS, and ISOFIX child anchorage, which makes it a complete package.

Verdict

If you don’t want to expand your budget over Rs 22 lakh and are looking for an electric SUV with more than 400 km of claimed range, the Smart (O) variant of the Creta Electric offers the best value for money. However, note that it misses out on a few niceties like leatherette seat upholstery, full suite of ADAS, and virtual engine sound system (VESS).

