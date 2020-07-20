Hyundai Creta Diesel Sales Booming Despite Increasing Fuel Prices

Modified On Jul 20, 2020 12:42 PM By Dhruv for Hyundai Creta

The Creta’s diesel variants command a healthy 56 per cent share of the total sales

Hyundai launched the new generation Creta back in March, 2020, right before the nationwide lockdown came into effect. That however doesn’t seem to have dulled customer interest in the compact SUV. The Korean carmaker has revealed that despite the rising cost of diesel vehicles and the fuel, the diesel Creta continues to be the more popular choice among new buyers of the SUV.

Hyundai has garnered more than 45,000 buy orders for the Creta so far. A massive 56 per cent of those buyers put down their money on the diesel Creta. This is in stark contrast to the popular belief that diesel vehicles would not survive the BS6 transition. In fact, leading carmaker Maruti Suzuki, along with Skoda-Volkswagen Group and the Renault-Nissan alliance have decided to ditch diesel cars partially, or fully.

None of the Creta’s present rivals except for sister brand Kia’s Seltos offer a diesel engine in the compact SUV space. Even the next big launches in the segment, the 2021 Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Vision IN-based SUV, will be petrol-only offerings. If interest in diesel cars continues, Hyundai and Kia are in a prime position to fill a huge gap that has been left by their prime competitors. This is especially true for those people who aren’t looking for a mid-size SUV but still want a diesel-automatic and also for those who buy a diesel car for a punchy engine and good fuel efficiency.

Hyundai also revealed that 37 per cent of Creta buyers were interested in new technology such as an air purifier. It’s a feature that is found in not just the Creta but also the Venue and Kia Seltos. And with the kind of popularity that the new Creta is enjoying, we expect these numbers to grow further. For reference, the Hyundai Creta has been the best-selling SUV ever since its launch in March and was placed second on top-selling cars list in June 2020.

Hyundai took a major gamble by sticking to diesel engines, and at least in the short term, that gamble does seem to be paying off. However with rising diesel prices, the numbers could take a u-turn as fast as they are moving ahead. If you are one who has brought a diesel Creta home, share with us your buying experience in this BS6 era.

