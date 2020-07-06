Published On Jul 06, 2020 12:05 PM By Sonny

Maruti is back on top, narrowly overtaking the Hyundai Creta to be the best seller of the month

Maruti Alto entry-level hatchback was the best selling model of June.

Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos were the only other cars to cross the 7,000 mark, being the second and third highest sellers respectively.

Six of the top 10 best selling models of June were Maruti products.

Tata Tiago was the tenth best selling car of the month.

The automotive industry is starting to make a slow recovery as the lockdown rules are being progressively rolled back across various parts of the country. While the numbers are still a long way off from where they were before the coronavirus outbreak, the market is showing positive signs.

Six of the top ten selling models of June 2020 were Marutis. The top three highest-selling models for June 2020 managed to cross the 7,000 mark, two of which are compact SUVs. The sales figures also reveal that two of the top 10 most popular models were sub-4m SUVs, five were hatchbacks, and one was a sub-compact sedan. Here are the exact figures:

Rank Model June 2020 Sales 1 Maruti Alto 7298 2 Hyundai Creta 7207 3 Kia Seltos 7114 4 Maruti Wagon R 6972 5 Maruti Dzire 5834 6 Maruti Vitara Brezza 4542 7 Maruti Baleno 4300 8 Maruti Celerio 4145 9 Hyundai Venue 4129 10 Tata Tiago 4069

Key Takeaways

Maruti’s entry-level offering, the Alto , was the best selling car of the month. It displaced the Creta that was the best seller in May.

The Hyundai Creta was a close second in June 2020. Given that its starting price is more than three times that of the Alto, it is an impressive recovery for the compact SUV’s sales.

The Kia Seltos was the third best selling car of the month, just 93 units behind its Hyundai cousin.

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR compact hatchback came close to selling 7,000 units in June which also made it the best selling compact hatchback of the month. It's the only other model to clear the 6,000 mark.

Maruti’s sub-4m sedan sold over a thousand units fewer than the hatchback. The Dzire has slipped down from being the third best seller in May to fifth place in June.

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza was the next best seller with just over 4,500 units sold during the months. The gap between fifth and sixth best selling cars of June is nearly 1,300 units. As a result, the Brezza is also the best selling sub-4m SUV of June.

Another Maruti takes up the next slot in the top sellers of the month, this time the Baleno premium hatchback with 4,300 units sold.

The final Maruti among the top 10 is the Celerio. The carmaker sold 4,145 units in June.

Hyundai’s sub-4m SUV, the Venue , isn’t far behind with 4,129 units sold in the last month.

Tata managed to have the tenth best selling car of June with its entry-level model, the Tiago hatchback selling 4,069 units.