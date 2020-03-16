  • Login / Register
HomeNew CarsNewsHyundai Creta 2020 Mileage Revealed. Better Than Kia Seltos, Renault Duster & Captur And Nissan Kicks?

Hyundai Creta 2020 Mileage Revealed. Better Than Kia Seltos, Renault Duster & Captur And Nissan Kicks?

Modified On Mar 16, 2020 05:26 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Creta

  • 38927 Views
  • Write a comment

The second-gen Creta shares its BS6 powertrains with its Kia sibling, the Seltos

Update: Hyundai has launched the second-gen Creta at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom India). To know more details about the new Creta, head here.

Second-gen Hyundai Creta front

Hyundai has launched the second-gen Creta in India. The SUV is offered in five variants with three engine options. While the power figures of these engines were already revealed, we now have their fuel economy figures as well.

Second-gen Hyundai Creta 6-speed manual gearbox
Second-gen Hyundai Creta 7-speed DCT gearbox

Under the hood, the new Creta is offered with the Seltos’ three BS6-compliant engines: a 1.5-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel, and a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol. Hyundai is offering these engines with the following transmission setups: a 6-speed MT/CVT, a 6-speed MT/6-speed AT, and a 7-speed DCT respectively. Let’s see how it stacks up against other compact SUVs in terms of mileage:

Petrol

2020 Hyundai Creta (1.5-litre)/ (1.4-litre turbo)

Kia Seltos (1.5-litre)/ (1.4-litre)

Renault Duster (1.5-litre)

Nissan Kicks (1.5-litre)

Renault Captur (1.5-litre)

Power

115PS/ 140PS

115PS/ 140PS

106PS

106PS

106PS

Torque

144Nm/ 242Nm

144Nm/ 242Nm

142Nm

142Nm

142Nm

Transmission

6-speed MT, CVT/ 7-speed DCT

6-speed MT, CVT/ 7-speed DCT

5-speed MT, CVT

5-speed MT

5-speed MT

Fuel Efficiency

16.8kmpl, 16.9kmpl/ 16.8kmpl

16.5kmpl,16.8kmpl/ 16.5kmpl

14.2kmpl, 15kmpl

14.23kmpl

13.9kmpl

Emission Norms

BS6

BS6

BS4

BS4

BS4

The table above suggests that the petrol-powered second-gen Creta is the most fuel-efficient compact SUV in the segment. Even though it shares its engines with the Seltos, its mileage figures are better than those of the latter by up to 0.3kmpl. The mileage figures of the new Creta go up by over 2kmpl when compared to those of the Renault Duster and Captur and Nissan Kicks.

Diesel

2020 Hyundai Creta (1.5-litre)

Kia Seltos (1.5-litre)

Mahindra Scorpio (2.5-litre)/ (2.2-litre)

Power

115PS

115PS

75PS, 120PS/140PS

Torque

250Nm

250Nm

200Nm, 280Nm/320Nm

Transmission

6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT

6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT

5-speed MT/6-speed MT

Fuel Efficiency

21.4kmpl/ 18.5kmpl

21kmpl/ 18kmpl

Up to 16.1kmpl (2.2-litre 120PS & 140PS- 2WD)/  14.2kmpl (140PS-4WD)

Emission Norms

BS6

BS6

BS4

Second-gen Hyundai Creta rear

When the diesel versions of all the compact SUVs are considered, the second-gen Creta is the most fuel-efficient model here as well. The new Creta’s fuel efficiency betters that of the Seltos by up to 0.5kmpl. In the case of Mahindra Scorpio, the fuel efficiency figures vary depending upon the variant chosen. However, they still can’t match those of the second-gen Creta and fall short by up to 7.2kmpl.

Read More on : Creta diesel

R
Published by
Rohit

Write your Comment on Hyundai Creta

Read Full News

Similar cars to compare & consider

Ex-showroom Price New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Suv

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
*Estimated Price New Delhi
space Image
×
Which is your city ?