Hyundai Creta 2020 Mileage Revealed. Better Than Kia Seltos, Renault Duster & Captur And Nissan Kicks?
The second-gen Creta shares its BS6 powertrains with its Kia sibling, the Seltos
Update: Hyundai has launched the second-gen Creta at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom India). To know more details about the new Creta, head here.
Hyundai has launched the second-gen Creta in India. The SUV is offered in five variants with three engine options. While the power figures of these engines were already revealed, we now have their fuel economy figures as well.
Under the hood, the new Creta is offered with the Seltos’ three BS6-compliant engines: a 1.5-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel, and a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol. Hyundai is offering these engines with the following transmission setups: a 6-speed MT/CVT, a 6-speed MT/6-speed AT, and a 7-speed DCT respectively. Let’s see how it stacks up against other compact SUVs in terms of mileage:
|
Petrol
|
2020 Hyundai Creta (1.5-litre)/ (1.4-litre turbo)
|
Kia Seltos (1.5-litre)/ (1.4-litre)
|
Renault Duster (1.5-litre)
|
Nissan Kicks (1.5-litre)
|
Renault Captur (1.5-litre)
|
Power
|
115PS/ 140PS
|
115PS/ 140PS
|
106PS
|
106PS
|
106PS
|
Torque
|
144Nm/ 242Nm
|
144Nm/ 242Nm
|
142Nm
|
142Nm
|
142Nm
|
Transmission
|
6-speed MT, CVT/ 7-speed DCT
|
6-speed MT, CVT/ 7-speed DCT
|
5-speed MT, CVT
|
5-speed MT
|
5-speed MT
|
Fuel Efficiency
|
16.8kmpl, 16.9kmpl/ 16.8kmpl
|
16.5kmpl,16.8kmpl/ 16.5kmpl
|
14.2kmpl, 15kmpl
|
14.23kmpl
|
13.9kmpl
|
Emission Norms
|
BS6
|
BS6
|
BS4
|
BS4
|
BS4
The table above suggests that the petrol-powered second-gen Creta is the most fuel-efficient compact SUV in the segment. Even though it shares its engines with the Seltos, its mileage figures are better than those of the latter by up to 0.3kmpl. The mileage figures of the new Creta go up by over 2kmpl when compared to those of the Renault Duster and Captur and Nissan Kicks.
|
Diesel
|
2020 Hyundai Creta (1.5-litre)
|
Kia Seltos (1.5-litre)
|
Mahindra Scorpio (2.5-litre)/ (2.2-litre)
|
Power
|
115PS
|
115PS
|
75PS, 120PS/140PS
|
Torque
|
250Nm
|
250Nm
|
200Nm, 280Nm/320Nm
|
Transmission
|
6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT
|
6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT
|
5-speed MT/6-speed MT
|
Fuel Efficiency
|
21.4kmpl/ 18.5kmpl
|
21kmpl/ 18kmpl
|
Up to 16.1kmpl (2.2-litre 120PS & 140PS- 2WD)/ 14.2kmpl (140PS-4WD)
|
Emission Norms
|
BS6
|
BS6
|
BS4
When the diesel versions of all the compact SUVs are considered, the second-gen Creta is the most fuel-efficient model here as well. The new Creta’s fuel efficiency betters that of the Seltos by up to 0.5kmpl. In the case of Mahindra Scorpio, the fuel efficiency figures vary depending upon the variant chosen. However, they still can’t match those of the second-gen Creta and fall short by up to 7.2kmpl.
