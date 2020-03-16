Hyundai Creta 2020 Mileage Revealed. Better Than Kia Seltos, Renault Duster & Captur And Nissan Kicks?

Modified On Mar 16, 2020 05:26 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Creta

The second-gen Creta shares its BS6 powertrains with its Kia sibling, the Seltos

Update: Hyundai has launched the second-gen Creta at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom India). To know more details about the new Creta, head here.

Hyundai has launched the second-gen Creta in India. The SUV is offered in five variants with three engine options. While the power figures of these engines were already revealed, we now have their fuel economy figures as well.

Under the hood, the new Creta is offered with the Seltos ’ three BS6-compliant engines: a 1.5-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel, and a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol. Hyundai is offering these engines with the following transmission setups: a 6-speed MT/CVT, a 6-speed MT/6-speed AT, and a 7-speed DCT respectively. Let’s see how it stacks up against other compact SUVs in terms of mileage:

Petrol 2020 Hyundai Creta (1.5-litre)/ (1.4-litre turbo) Kia Seltos (1.5-litre)/ (1.4-litre) Renault Duster (1.5-litre) Nissan Kicks (1.5-litre) Renault Captur (1.5-litre) Power 115PS/ 140PS 115PS/ 140PS 106PS 106PS 106PS Torque 144Nm/ 242Nm 144Nm/ 242Nm 142Nm 142Nm 142Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, CVT/ 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, CVT/ 7-speed DCT 5-speed MT, CVT 5-speed MT 5-speed MT Fuel Efficiency 16.8kmpl, 16.9kmpl/ 16.8kmpl 16.5kmpl,16.8kmpl/ 16.5kmpl 14.2kmpl, 15kmpl 14.23kmpl 13.9kmpl Emission Norms BS6 BS6 BS4 BS4 BS4

The table above suggests that the petrol-powered second-gen Creta is the most fuel-efficient compact SUV in the segment. Even though it shares its engines with the Seltos, its mileage figures are better than those of the latter by up to 0.3kmpl. The mileage figures of the new Creta go up by over 2kmpl when compared to those of the Renault Duster and Captur and Nissan Kicks .

Diesel 2020 Hyundai Creta (1.5-litre) Kia Seltos (1.5-litre) Mahindra Scorpio (2.5-litre)/ (2.2-litre) Power 115PS 115PS 75PS, 120PS/140PS Torque 250Nm 250Nm 200Nm, 280Nm/320Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT 5-speed MT/6-speed MT Fuel Efficiency 21.4kmpl/ 18.5kmpl 21kmpl/ 18kmpl Up to 16.1kmpl (2.2-litre 120PS & 140PS- 2WD)/ 14.2kmpl (140PS-4WD) Emission Norms BS6 BS6 BS4

When the diesel versions of all the compact SUVs are considered, the second-gen Creta is the most fuel-efficient model here as well. The new Creta’s fuel efficiency betters that of the Seltos by up to 0.5kmpl. In the case of Mahindra Scorpio , the fuel efficiency figures vary depending upon the variant chosen. However, they still can’t match those of the second-gen Creta and fall short by up to 7.2kmpl.

Read More on : Creta diesel