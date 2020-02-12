Published On Feb 12, 2020 06:49 PM By Dhruv for Hyundai Creta 2020

The main attraction in Hyundai’s pavilion at Auto Expo 2020 was the new Creta. What do people think about the upcoming compact SUV?

Despite having a showstopper called Le Fil Rouge -- a name I still can’t pronounce and looks good enough to make it to a bedroom wall poster -- it was the 2020 Creta that managed to garner the most attention at Hyundai’s pavilion. The new Creta was publicly unveiled for the first time in India at Auto Expo 2020. So, we went around asking people their opinion on the compact SUV. Here are a few excerpts from our conversation:

Q. What do you think of the new Creta?

Parth & Sohail (from Lajpat Nagar, New Delhi): Gaadi achhi hain. Naya design kaafi pasand aaya. Is mein sunroof hai kya? Achhi baat hain agar sunroof hai toh.

(The car looks good. We like the new design quite a lot. Does it come with a sunroof? If yes, then it’s good.)

Jagbir (from Faridabad): Gaadi bahut achhi lagi. Design achha funky sa kar diya hain.

(The car is nice. The design looks funky, which is good.)

Saurabh & Meher (from New Delhi): Bahut sahi lagi. (Purani Creta Se) kaafi kuch change hua hain.

(Looks quite good. Compared to the current Creta, there are quite a lot of changes.)

Jaspreet & Bhupinder (from Tilak Nagar, New Delhi): (Bahut badhiya. Bahut khoobsurat gaadi hain. Upgraded version hai aur bahut achhi lag rahi hain.

(Very good. Beautiful looking car. It’s an upgrade and it’s looking quite good.)

Q. What kind of price are you expecting for the new Creta?

Parth & Sohail: Kareeban 10 se 15 lakh tak.

(Around Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh.)

Jagbir: 16 lakh tak.

(Till Rs 16 lakh.)

Saurabh & Meher: Rs 16 lakh to Rs 17 lakh. Top-spec variant hi prefer karenge.

(From Rs 16 lakh to Rs 17 lakh. We would prefer the top-spec variant.)

Jaspreet & Bhupinder: Rs 18 lakh tak khareedna pasand karenge.

(We wouldn’t mind buying it around the Rs 18-lakh mark.)

Q. Would you buy one?

Parth & Sohail: Upgrade kar lenge purani Creta se.

(We will upgrade from the old Creta.)

Jagbir: Haan bilkul.

(Definitely.)

Saurabh & Meher: Zaroor. Achha upgrade hain pichli Creta se.

(For sure. It’s a good upgrade over the old Creta.)

Jaspreet & Bhupinder: Mann toh hain khareedne ka but abhi do options hain, Seltos ya Creta.

(We want to buy it but we are also considering the Seltos as an option.)

The general sentiment among Expo visitors about the Creta is that it is a stunner, despite its interior remaining locked. This shows the kind of faith people have in Hyundai designs.

As for the price, people are willing to spend between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 18 lakh on the Creta, which is quite a broad range. Other rivals in the segment that are similarly priced are the Kia Seltos, Maruti S-Cross, Renault Captur, and Nissan Kicks.

Over the years, the Creta has positioned itself as an attractive and reliable compact SUV and the new Creta appears to be no different. Even people who have had Marutis and Toyotas for a long time were looking at the new Creta as an alternative. People who were undecided about buying the Creta, were looking at the Seltos as the only viable alternative, and chose to reserve their judgement until the Creta is launched.

We don’t expect things to change much when that happens. Apart from a funky design, the new Creta will come with premium features such as all-LED lighting and a panoramic sunroof. The engines on offer will be from the Seltos. However, we are yet to see the Creta’s interior.

Anyway, this is what the people attending Auto Expo 2020 thought about the new Hyundai Creta. What are your thoughts on the car? Do let us know in the comment section.

