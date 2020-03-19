Hyundai Creta 2020 Accessories List Revealed: Gets Performance And Adventure Pack

Published On Mar 19, 2020 02:19 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Creta

Hyundai is also offering individual accessories besides the two pre-set packs

The new Creta is priced between Rs 9.99 lakh and Rs 17.2 lakh (ex-showroom India).

Both Adventure and Performance packs are approximately priced at Rs 40,000.

Apart from the two packs, you can also pick individual accessories.

Exterior accessories include body cover, roof rails, and door visor.

Interior accessories include seat covers, floor mat, and car cushions.

The second-gen Hyundai Creta has been launched in India at a price of Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 17.2 lakh (ex-showroom India), with deliveries already underway. Hyundai is offering two pre-set accessory packs: Adventure and Performance for those who don't wish to select the individual exterior and interior accessories on offer. So, let’s first take a detailed look at both the pre-set packs:

Adventure Pack (~ Rs 40,000):

Hyundai is offering six accessories in the Adventure pack. You get front and rear faux skid plates (the rear skid plate has fake dual exhaust tips), door cladding with ‘Adventure’ badging, fog lamp and rear reflector chrome applique, and side step.

Performance Pack (~ Rs 40,000):

Under the Performance pack, you get a total of four accessories.The items on offer are front and rear skid plates (the rear skid plate has fake dual exhaust tips), side step, and outside rear view mirror (ORVM) garnish. The items in this pack get additional sportier red inserts over the Adventure pack.

Apart from these packs, Hyundai is also offering additional accessories to style the new Creta. Here’s a look at the entire list:

Exterior

Head lamp chrome

Fog lamp chrome

Chrome ORVMs

Side step

Door visor

Chrome window strip

Chrome body side cladding

Tail lamp chrome

Upper tail lamp chrome

Rear reflector chrome

Chrome tailgate

Body cover

Roof rails (E and EX)

Alloy wheels (E and EX)

Full wheel covers (E and EX)

Interior

Seat cover

Floor mat

Sun blind

Mobile charger

Speakers

Steering wheel cover

Infotainment system (E variant)

Car cushions

Car tracker (E, EX, and S)

Reverse camera (E and EX)

You can either choose any of the two accessory kits or pick individual features that meet your needs. To know more about them in detail, you can contact your nearest Hyundai dealership.

The new Creta continues to fight it out with the Kia Seltos , Renault Duster and Captur, and Nissan Kicks. Due to its pricing, its top variants also compete with the Tata Harrier and MG Hector . It will also rival the upcoming Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda VISION IN once they are launched in early-2021.

