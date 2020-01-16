Published On Jan 16, 2020 01:20 PM By Dhruv

Customers who book the ZS EV in the initial booking period will be able to buy it at a special introductory price

The ZS EV will be available in two variants: Excite and Exclusive.

It will only be available in five cities at launch.

It has one electric motor that makes 143PS and 350Nm.

MG claims it can do 340km on a single charge.

It takes 6-8 hours to charge using a 7.4kW wall charger.

A supercharger can top up the batteries from 0-80 per cent in just an hour.

It is expected to be priced between Rs 23 lakh and Rs 25 lakh.

MG Motor has confirmed that its electric SUV, the ZS EV, will be launched in India on January 27. It will also stop accepting pre-launch bookings for the SUV on January 17.

The ZS EV is not only MG’s first all-electric offering, but also India’s second electric SUV that has a range of over 200km after the Hyundai Kona Electric. Bookings for it opened on December 21 and those who book the ZS EV till January 17 will be able to buy it at a special introductory price that will be revealed at its launch.

MG will offer the ZS EV in two variants -Excite and Exclusive - and at time of its launch, it will be available in five cities - Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru.

It is powered by a single electric motor that produces 143PS of power and 350Nm of torque. It draws juice from an IP67-rated 44.5kWh battery pack. The battery can be charged from 0-100 per cent in 6-8 hours when using a 7.4kW wall box charger that is supplied with the car.

MG will also provide support for fast charging that will top up the battery from 0-80 per cent in an hour. These superchargers will initially be available at MG dealerships. MG says that the ZS EV will do around 340km on a single charge.

On the features front, MG has packed in an 8-inch touchscreen with connected tech, six airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system, a PM2.5 air filter and a dual-pane sunroof, among other goodies.

We expect MG to price the ZS EV between Rs 23 lakh and Rs 25 lakh and in that price range, its only real rival is the Hyundai Kona Electric.