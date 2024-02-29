Honda Elevate Now Being Offered To Defence Personnel Via CSD Outlets

Published On Feb 29, 2024 06:00 PM By Rohit for Honda Elevate

The Elevate is Honda’s third offering to be sold via the CSD outlets alongside the City and Amaze sedans

The Elevate is Honda’s answer to the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Skoda Kushaq.

Gets the City sedan’s 1.5-litre petrol engine with both MT and CVT options.

Features on board include a 10.25-inch touchscreen, up to six airbags and ADAS.

Prices of the standard Elevate range from Rs 11.58 lakh to Rs 16.20 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India).

Indian defence personnel can now buy the Honda Elevate via the Canteen Stores Department (CSD). Although the exact price list of the CSD-specific Elevate is yet unknown, it is likely that members of the armed forces will get to take home the SUV at special prices. The Japanese marque already offers the City sedan and Amaze sub-4m sedan via CSD outlets.

Let’s take a quick look at what the Elevate has to offer:

Elevate Engine Specifications

The Honda Elevate is available with the Honda City’s 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine (121 PS/ 145 Nm). It gets both 6-speed manual and CVT options. There’s no hybrid powertrain on offer, but the Elevate is getting an EV derivative by 2026.

Related: Honda Elevate SUV Variants Explained: Which One Should You Buy?

Feature Highlights

Honda has equipped the Elevate with a sunroof, a 10.25-inch touchscreen system, wireless phone charging, cruise control, and a 7-inch semi-digital driver’s display. While it may not get some of the more impressive features offered by its segment rivals, like the panoramic sunroof and ventilated seats, the Elevate’s equipment list should cover all your needs.

The compact SUV’s safety kit comprises up to six airbags, a LaneWatch camera (mounted on the underside of the left ORVM), ISOFIX child seat anchorages, and some advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Variants, Prices And Competition

The Honda Elevate is available in four variants: SV, V, VX, and ZX. Its regular prices range between Rs 11.58 lakh and Rs 16.20 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). It competes with the Maruti Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun, and Citroen C3 Aircross.

Read More on : Elevate on road price