Modified On Apr 29, 2022 01:44 PM By Tarun for Honda City Hybrid

The City hybrid will offer an average claimed fuel economy of 26.5kmpl

Bookings already open ahead of launch on May 4.

Hybrid model expected to contribute to around 10 per cent of the City’s sales.

It gets a 1.5-litre petrol engine and two electric motors with a combined output of 126PS

The City Hybrid gets the segment-first ADAS.

Expected to be priced around Rs 20 lakh.

Looks like the Honda City Hybrid is garnering quite some traction ahead of its launch on May 4. We have learned that the sedan has already racked up enough bookings to warrant a waiting period of up to six months.

The hybrid model should contribute to around 10 percent of the City’s total sales in India. For reference, the City averages around 3,000 units per month and is one of the best-selling sedans in the country. We have also learned that it has received a lot of attention from tier-III cities.

The Honda City Hybrid (officially City e:HEV) gets a self-charging hybrid system comprising a 98PS 1.5-litre petrol engine and two electric motors. The powertrain delivers a combined output of 126PS and up to 253Nm.

The hybrid can run on pure electric, hybrid, and petrol-only modes, and has a claimed average fuel economy figure of 26.5kmpl.

To be available only in the top-spec ZX variant, the Honda City Hybrid will be the first car in its segment to feature ADAS (advanced driver-assistance systems), with features such as adaptive cruise control, auto high beam assist, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning and automatic emergency braking system.

Its other set of highlights include an 8-inch infotainment touchscreen, connected car tech, a semi-digital driver display, electric sunroof, lane-watch camera, and six airbags.

The City Hybrid is expected to retail around Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). Currently, there’s no direct rival to the City Hybrid on sale in India, but the sedan will be priced closer to the top-spec variants of the Skoda Slavia and the Volkswagen Virtus.

