Honda City 2020 To Be Offered In Three Variants. More Powerful & Bigger Than Before

The fifth-gen sedan is scheduled to debut on March 16 with launch expected in April 2020

It will be offered with a set of 1.5-litre BS6 petrol and diesel engines.

Expected to get a 6-speed MT and a CVT with both petrol and diesel engines.

The new City will be longer and wider but lower than the current model.

Expected to get features like ventilated seats, connected car tech and a digital instrument cluster.

Prices are expected to range from Rs 11 lakh to Rs 16 lakh.

It will continue to rival the facelifted Verna, Maruti Ciaz, Volkswagen Vento, Skoda Rapid and Toyota Yaris.

Honda is all set to introduce the fifth-gen City in India on March 16 with the launch expected in the following month. While the carmaker has been tight-lipped about the new sedan, we have a fair idea of what to expect courtesy of spy shots. Now, a document has surfaced, revealing new information about the Honda City 2020. So, without further ado, let’s take a look.

Unlike the current model, which is offered in four variants: SV, V, VX and ZX, the new City will be available in three variants: V, VX and ZX.

While the new City will continue to draw power from the same 1.5-litre petrol engine as before, it makes 121PS, 2PS more than the current car. The torque figure remains unknown.

This engine will be offered with a CVT as well as a manual gearbox. While the current City comes with a 5-speed MT, the new City is likely to get a 6-speed unit.

Although the document doesn’t reveal anything about the new City diesel, it is likely to be similar to the outgoing car. Currently, the City gets a 1.5-litre diesel engine making 100PS/200Nm mated to a 6-speed MT.

Like the Amaze, the new City is also expected to get an option of CVT with the diesel engine this time around.

The document also reveals details about the dimension of the new City. It is longer and wider than the outgoing model. It is also bigger than the Thailand-spec model. Here is a detailed comparison.

Fourth-gen City Fifth-gen City (India spec) Fifth-gen City (Thai spec) Length 4440mm 4569mm (+129mm) 4553mm Width 1695mm 1748mm (+53mm) 1748mm Height 1495mm 1489mm (-6mm) 1467mm Wheelbase 2600mm 2600mm 2589mm

The new City is expected to be loaded with features. Along with features like up to 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, sunroof, a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED headlamps, it is expected to get a digital instrument cluster, ventilated seats and connected car tech, like we have seen on cars like the Venue, Seltos and Hector.

Since the new City will be offered only in three variants, it is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 11 lakh to 16 lakh. The outgoing City is priced from Rs 9.91 lakh to Rs 14.31 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It will rekindle it’s rivalry against the likes of the facelifted Hyundai Verna, Maruti Ciaz, Volkswagen Vento, Skoda Rapid and Toyota Yaris.

