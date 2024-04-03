Modified On Apr 03, 2024 03:10 PM By Ujjawall for Honda Elevate

The Honda Amaze offers the most discounts this April, with the Honda City coming in a close second place

The Amaze has the maximum discounts of up to Rs 83,000.

Honda’s compact SUV, the Elevate, comes with a limited time benefit of up to Rs 19,000.

Honda is also offering discounts on special editions of the City and Amaze.

The Honda City gets benefits of up to Rs 71,500.

All offers are valid till the end of April 2024.

With possible savings of up to nearly Rs 1 lakh, April might just be a good time to bring home that Honda car that you’ve been eyeing. Except for the Honda City Hybrid, all the cars, namely the City, Amaze, and Elevate get discounts of some kind or the other. Here are the model-wise offer details for the month of April 2024:

Amaze

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 10,000 Free Accessories (Optional) Up to Rs 12,349 Loyalty Bonus Rs 4,000 Corporate Discount Rs 3,000 Special Corporate Discount Rs 20,000 Car Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Honda Car Exchange Bonus Rs 6,000 Benefit For Amaze Elite Edition Rs 30,000 Maximum Benefits Up to Rs 83,000

With the Honda Amaze, customers can choose between the cash discount or the option of free accessories.

For the recently discontinued Amaze E base variant, the cash discount drops to Rs 5,000 with the alternative choice of free accessories worth up to Rs 6,298. It was last priced at Rs 7.20 lakh.

The Elite edition of the Amaze also comes with a special discount of Rs 30,000. As such, this variant has the highest savings for a new Amaze in April 2024.

The Honda Amaze, following the MY2024 updates, is priced from Rs 7.93 lakh to Rs 9.96 lakh.

Also Read: Honda Elevate, City, And Amaze Prices Hiked, Elevate And City Get 6 Airbags As Standard

Fifth-gen City

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 10,000 Free Accessories (Optional) Up to Rs 10,897 Cash Discount (ZX only) Up to Rs 15,000 Free Accessories For ZX variant (Optional) Up to Rs 16,296 Car Exchange Bonus (ZX only) Rs 15,000 Car Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Loyalty Bonus Rs 4,000 Honda Car Exchange Bonus Rs 6,000 Corporate Discount Rs 5,000 Benefit For Elegant Edition Rs 36,500 Maximum Benefits Up to Rs 71,500

Honda is providing customers with the choice of either availing the cash discount or receiving free accessories.

However, the City ZX variant gets its own cash discounts or free accessories, and exchange bonus.

The City also comes with a corporate benefit of Rs 5,000.

Existing Honda customers will get an exchange bonus of Rs 6,000.

City Elegant Edition gets benefits of Rs 36,500 and has the highest total discount. Meanwhile, the City ZX savings come to a tally of around Rs 55,000.

The Honda City retails between Rs 12.08 lakh and Rs 16.35 lakh (ex-showroom)

Elevate

Offers Amount Limited-period Celebration Offer Up to Rs 19,000

Honda is offering the Elevate SUV with a sole limited-period celebration offer for up to Rs 19,000.

No additional exchange bonus, corporate discount, and loyalty bonus is being offered with the SUV.

The MY2024 Elevate is priced between Rs 11.91 lakh and Rs 16.43 lakh

Also Read: 2024 Kia Seltos Launched With More Affordable Automatic Transmission Variants

Notes

The discounts mentioned above may vary depending on the state and city. Please contact your nearest dealership for more details.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom Delhi.

Read More on : Elevate Automatic