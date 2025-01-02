Honda Cars Available With Discounts Of Up To Rs 90,000 This January

Published On Jan 02, 2025 01:00 PM By Yashika for Honda Elevate

The automaker is not offering any offers with both the second-gen and third-gen models of the Honda Amaze

Get maximum benefits of up to Rs 90,000 on Honda City Hybrid.

The Honda City is offered with discounts of up to Rs 73,300.

Honda Elevate can be had with benefits of up to Rs 86,100.

All offers are valid till the end of January 2025.

With the beginning of the new year, Honda has rolled out its new offers for January 2025, valid on the Elevate, fifth-gen City, and the City Hybrid. It is important to note that the Honda Amaze in its second or third generation is not being offered with any offer this month. That said, the automaker has continued with its improved warranty packages for new and existing buyers. The program involves warranty extension for up to 7 years/ unlimited km. The scheme is applicable on all petrol variants of the Honda Elevate, City, Civic, City Hybrid, Amaze, Jazz, and WR-V.

Before you make your decision to bring a Honda car home, here are the details of all the model-wise offers:

Honda Elevate

Offers Amount Total Benefits Up to Rs 86,100

All the variants of the Elevate SUV are being offered with the above-mentioned benefits, save for the limited-run Apex Edition.

That said, the SUV’s Apex edition can be had with lower benefits of up to Rs 45,000.

The Honda Elevate is priced between Rs 11.69 lakh and Rs 16.71 lakh.

Honda City Hybrid

Offers Amount Total Benefits Up to Rs 90,000

Honda is offering the aforementioned total discounts of up to Rs 90,000 on all the variants of the Honda City Hybrid.

Prices of the Honda City Hybrid range from Rs 19 lakh to Rs 20.55 lakh.

Fifth-Gen Honda City

Offers Amount Total Benefits Up to Rs 73,300

All variants of the fifth-gen Honda City are available with total discounts of up to Rs 73,300.

Honda’s compact sedan is priced from Rs 11.82 lakh to Rs 16.35 lakh.

Note: The discounts mentioned above may vary depending on the state and city. Please contact your nearest dealership for more details.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom Delhi.

