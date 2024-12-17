Here’s What We Liked And Disliked About The 2024 Honda Amaze After Driving It

The 2024 Amaze builds on its reputation of being a value-for-money family sedan, along with fresh looks and features

The Honda Amaze underwent a generational update recently bringing an all-new design inside and out, along with new features, while continuing with the same 1.2-litre petrol engine. We recently put the 2024 Amaze through its paces, and here are 7 things we learnt after driving it.

Neutral Design Language

Honda has now brought the Amaze in line with Honda’s global design language, with which it now looks complete. The fascia now has a Accord-inspired large honeycomb grille, squared-off headlights with LED DRLs similar to those on the Elevate, along with new fog light setup. While the silhouette remains unchanged, the premium quotient is enhanced with new 15-inch multi-spoke dual-tone alloy wheels and chrome-finished door handles. From the rear, the Amaze closely resembles the Honda City, but in a more compact form, particularly due to the L-shaped LED tail lights.

To sum it up, the Amaze has a neutral design which will be liked by most of the people, which is a good thing.

Interior: Looks Premium But…

The 2024 Amaze features a dual-tone black and beige cabin theme. This colour theme not only makes the interior look more premium and also offers a sense of space. The plastics used inside the cabin are also good. However, the feel could have been even better if Honda would have provided the new Amaze with leatherette seats and leatherette wrapped steering wheel.

Features: A Step Up

Thanks to this generational update, the feature set on the Amaze now not only includes a bigger 8-inch touchscreen, but it now also gets wireless phone charger, and auto AC with rear vents. It also gets a 6-speaker sound system, keyless entry, and push-button start/stop. However, Honda could have provided the Amaze with a single-pane sunroof, as already seen on one of its direct rivals, the 2024 Maruti Dzire.

What makes the Amaze stand out is its safety suite, which not only includes 6 airbags (as standard) and a rear parking camera, but it now also gets a LaneWatch camera (as seen on the City), and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features like adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking and lane keep assist.

Value For Money Variants

Honda is offering the Amaze in three broad variants: V, VX, and ZX. The entry-level V variant of the Amaze comes with all the necessary and some good-to-have features, including an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, manual AC, all four power windows, and 6 airbags.

Moving on to the mid-spec VX trim, it’s almost a complete package, as it not only comes with amenities like keyless entry and auto AC, but also features a LaneWatch camera, a rearview camera, rear defogger, LED fog lights, and auto-headlights. The top-spec ZX variant adds a layer of safety with the ADAS.

Also Check Out: New Honda Amaze VX Variant Explained In 7 Images

Boot Space: Good For Weekend Trips

The 2024 Honda Amaze offers a boot space of 416 litres on paper. We also practically tested it, and we were able to fit three medium-sized trolley suitcases, 4 backpacks, and a camera case. This is enough to easily manage your luggage for long weekend trips.

Performance: Just Feels Adequate

The 2024 Honda Amaze still uses the same 1.2-litre naturally aspirated 4 cylinder petrol engine offered with its previous-generation model. The specifications are as follows:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated 4 cylinder Power 90 PS Torque 110 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 7-step CVT Claimed Fuel Efficiency 18.65kmpl (MT) / 19.46kmpl (CVT)

CVT - Continuously variable transmission

Unlike some of its direct rivals, the Amaze still uses a 4-cylinder petrol engine, which as always, delivers a smooth and refined driving experience. The power on this engine just feels adequate and you can easily manage your city drive and even highway cruising. Note that for making overtakes, you will have to downshift, and when going on an incline with load, the engine needs a push. If you opt for CVT, the lack of pace from the engine is compensated, and you also get sports mode and paddle shifters with the Amaze automatic.

Comfortable Ride, But Vertical Movements

What else has not changed with the new Amaze is its ride quality, which is as comfortable as before. It has a soft suspension setup which easily soaks bumps and undulations at low speeds without a noise. If the speed is increased, you might feel some vertical movements inside the cabin. Also, the suspensions tend to bottom out easily when approaching a pothole or a speed breaker with an increased pace.

So these were the 7 things we learnt after driving the new Honda Amaze. It is priced between Rs 8 lakh and Rs 10.90 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India). Would you pick the new Amaze over its direct competitors: Hyundai Aura, 2024 Maruti Dzire and Tata Tigor? Comment your thoughts below.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Read More on : Amaze on road price