Here’s How The Prices Of The Honda Amaze Have Gone Up Over The Years Since 2013

The Honda Amaze has undergone two generational updates since its inception in 2013

The Honda Amaze recently got a generational update with which it now not only looks new inside and out, but also gets a host of new features including advanced safety systems. Introduced in India in 2013, the Amaze is currently in its 3rd-generation avatar. With each update, its prices have increased over the years. Let’s take a look at how these prices have changed.

Prices From 2013 Till Now

Model Year Price Range First-gen Honda Amaze 2013 Rs 4.99 lakh to Rs 7.60 lakh First-gen Honda Amaze facelift 2016 Rs 5.30 lakh to Rs 8.20 lakh 2nd-gen Honda Amaze 2018 Rs 5.60 lakh to Rs 9 lakh 2nd-gen Honda Amaze facelift 2021 Rs 6.32 lakh to Rs 11.15 lakh 3rd-gen Honda Amaze 2024 Rs 8 lakh to Rs 10.90 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom

The entry-level prices of the Honda Amaze have increased by Rs 3 lakh over the years, while the prices of the top-spec variant reached Rs 11.15 lakh for the top-spec diesel CVT, with the launch of the second-generation facelift in 2021. Surprisingly, in 2024, the top-spec prices of the Amaze dropped by Rs 25,000, as the model is now available only with a petrol engine. Honda also offered the Amaze with a 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engine, which was available right from 2013 and got discontinued in 2023 due to the implementation of stricter BS6 emission norms.

Also Check Out: 2024 Honda Amaze: Which Is The Best Variant?

2024 Honda Amaze Features

The feature set on the Amaze now includes a big 8-inch touchscreen, a wireless phone charger, and auto AC with rear vents. It also gets a 6-speaker sound system, keyless entry, and push-button start/stop. However, Honda could have provided the Amaze with a single-pane sunroof, as already seen on one of its direct rivals, the 2024 Maruti Dzire.

The 2024 Amaze stands out in its segment with its beefier safety suite. It includes 6 airbags (as standard) and a rear parking camera, and a LaneWatch camera (as seen on the City). It also gets advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features like adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking and lane keep assist.

2024 Honda Amaze Powertrain

The 2024 Honda Amaze still uses the same 1.2-litre naturally aspirated 4 cylinder petrol engine offered with its previous-generation model. The specifications are as follows:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated 4 cylinder Power 90 PS Torque 110 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 7-step CVT Claimed Fuel Efficiency 18.65kmpl (MT) / 19.46kmpl (CVT)

CVT - Continuously variable transmission

Rivals

The third-generation Honda Amaze continues its rivalry with the Hyundai Aura, 2024 Maruti Dzire and Tata Tigor.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.