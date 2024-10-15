Here’s A Look At The New Volkswagen Virtus GT Line Variant In 7 Real-life Images

Published On Oct 15, 2024 04:03 PM By Rohit for Volkswagen Virtus

The GT Line variant of the Volkswagen Virtus gets fresh exterior and interior updates, making it a sportier choice for those looking to pick the sedan with the smaller 1-litre turbo-petrol engine

It was recently that the Volkswagen Virtus sedan got two new variant lines: GT Line and GT Plus Sport. Both come with numerous cosmetic enhancements, including blacked-out elements inside and out. We have now got our hands on some images of the sedan’s GT Line variant that you can check out below. It’s basically for those who want sportier looks with the sedan’s smaller 1-litre turbo-petrol engine.

Front

It gets smoked effect for the LED headlights that also feature the LED DRLs, along with a black finish for the grille. Volkswagen has also given a piano black treatment to the bumper to go with the variant’s special nature.

Side

You can notice that the Virtus GT Line gets blacked-out 16-inch alloy wheels and a black finish for the outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs). It also sports a ‘GT Line’ badge on the front door while its door handles are covered in a dark chrome shade. The Virtus GT Line has a blacked-out window beltline as well instead of chrome that’s seen in the standard model.

Rear

Volkswagen has given the tail lights the same smoked effect as the headlights, while the Virtus lettering is finished in the same black shade. There’s also the ‘GT Line’ moniker on the tailgate which also comes in the black finish.

Interior

Its cabin comes in an all-black theme, featuring red-coloured ambient lighting and a red theme for the digital driver’s display. The Virtus GT Line also gets gloss black inserts on the dashboard to complement the sporty nature. Volkswagen has also provided it with a black finish for the seats and headliner along with aluminium pedals to make the cabin look and feel more sporty.

Features And Safety

The Volkswagen Virtus GT Line is equipped with a 10.1-inch touchscreen, auto AC with rear vents, an 8-inch digital driver’s display, cruise control, and a single-pane sunroof. Its safety kit comprises six airbags, rain-sensing wipers, electronic stability control (ESC), and a reversing camera.

Engine And Gearbox Options

It comes with only the smaller 1-litre (115 PS/178 Nm) turbo-petrol engine, mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission.

Price Range And Competitors

The Volkswagen Virtus GT Line is priced from Rs 14.07 lakh to Rs 15.18 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). Volkswagen’s compact sedan squares off against the Hyundai Verna, Honda City, Skoda Slavia, and Maruti Ciaz.

