Here Is A Closer Look At The Production-ready Mahindra BE.05 Under Wraps

Modified On Aug 21, 2023 02:40 PM By Ansh for Mahindra BE 05

The BE.05 is scheduled to enter the Indian markets in October 2025

The overall design is similar to that of the concept.

Its cabin is also expected to get minimal changes in the production-ready version.

Will be based on the INGLO platform and can get a 60kWh battery pack with a range of over 450km.

Launch is slated for October 2025 and is expected to be priced from Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

The Chief Of Design at Mahindra, Pratap Bose, has recently released a few images of the production-ready version of the Mahindra BE.05 electric SUV. While the unit shown was still in disguise, it gives some hints at the changes done over the concept that was showcased in 2022. Let’s explore the latest preview in more detail.

Not Far From The Concept

One thing that Mahindra has managed to do is retain the overall design language of the concept. It is a good thing, because that makes the BE.05 keep its futuristic appeal. The front profile still looks the same with the pointy bonnet, sharp and sleek LED DRLs and slim bumper.

The profile is where you can spot some changes that make the BE.05 a reality. It now gets more realistic five-spoke alloy wheels, and the cameras mounted on the A-pillars have been replaced with proper ORVMs. The wheel arches don’t seem to have any cladding and the B-pillar here is more prominent.

Coming to the rear, there seem to be no changes at all to the production-spec design. From the top, you can spot the split rear spoiler and the protruding rear end, which houses the sleek LED tail lamps that follow the stylings of the LED DRLs, and the massive rear bumper.

We’re glad to report that the overall design of the BE.05 is quite similar to its concept version.

Interior Design

The cabin is expected to be similar to the concept as well. Mahindra will retain the dual 12.3-inch displays, layered dashboard design, squarish steering wheel and the overall cockpit design which were present in the concept.

We can expect minor changes in terms of the colour scheme of the cabin, and the futuristic cockpit design could be toned down a little. Interior of the BE 05 has not been spied yet but there could be changes depending on the variant as well.

Range & Powertrain

The BE.05 will be the carmaker’s first dedicated EV offering based on Mahindra’s INGLO platform. The electric SUV will likely come with a 60kWh battery pack and can pack a claimed range of around 450km. In this particular electric SUV, expect only a two-wheel-drive system, but all-wheel-drive is supported as well. The new battery technology from Mahindra is compatible with fast charging of up of 175kW with a 5 to 80 per cent charging time of just 30 minutes.

Launch, Price & Rivals

The Mahindra BE.05 is slated to arrive in October 2025 with an expected starting price of Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be a rival to the Hyundai Creta-based EV and the Tata Curvv EV.