Here Are Things We Learned After Driving The New Volkswagen Taigun Facelift

Following suit with its sibling, the new Skoda Kushaq facelift, the facelifted Volkswagen Taigun didn’t try to reinvent its approach in the segment either. The German marque took a more confident than desperate approach to give the Taigun a thoughtful refresh that has its core drive experience intact and nudges towards present-day modernity as best as it can. Now that we have driven the new Taigun, here are the things we learned about the car after living with it for over 500 km.

Design: Subtle And Stylish Tweaks

The facelift leaned more into subtlety rather than spectacle. Volkswagen introduced illuminated logos to the new Taigun, just like its new flagship, the Tayron R Line. It gives the car a really premium look, especially at night.

The overall silhouette stayed reassuringly familiar, except with small refreshes like connected LED lighting, newly designed alloy wheels and reworked bumpers too. The changes work in its favour. It looks like a car that would age gracefully rather than chase fleeting design trends.

Practicality Makes Sense

Just in case you may feel underwhelmed about the new Taigun, you’ll also find the fact that Volkswagen kept everyday usability at the core.

The 385-litre boot space proves practical in real-world use. The cabin space comfortably accommodates four adults without compromise. The layout felt sensible, and storage areas serve daily needs without fuss.

Driving Dynamics: The Heart Of The Experience

The Taigun facelift stays true to its driver-focused identity. It delivered a driving experience that felt engaging without becoming tiring as we drove it from Jaipur to Chandigarh. The suspension balanced comfort and control well, allowing the car to handle city roads and highways with equal confidence. That balance made it stand out in a segment often tuned purely for comfort.

The two TSI engines: 1-litre and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, both impress in their own ways. The smaller engine feels peppy enough for urban use, while the larger unit delivers stronger performance for those who enjoy spirited driving. The introduction of a new 8-speed automatic gearbox added refinement, offering smoother shifts compared to the older 6-speed unit, while increasing the fuel efficiency figure by a small margin.

Feature Updates: Where One Would Just Expect A Bit More!

The facelift did bring improvements inside the cabin. A panoramic sunroof and an updated driver’s display added a sense of modernity. These updates made the cabin feel more contemporary. The Taigun still lacks a lot of what should have been there, at least considering the competition today in its segment, which we felt is a bummer!

The rivals are offering advanced safety tech, and the Taigun felt slightly behind on that front. ADAS is missing. The rear-view camera also disappointed with its low resolution, which limited usability in tight situations. The lack of a 360-degree camera added to that concern.

One would have really appreciated a few more steps ahead from Volkswagen in this department, if not a leap. Like the Kushaq, the Taigun doesn’t even bring the rear massaging seats, which otherwise could make it a good proposition out in the SUV market.

CarDekho Says…

The Taigun facelift did not try to shout louder than its rivals. Rather, it focused on speaking more clearly to its loyal fandom. It refined its design, improved drivability, and added just enough features to stay relevant. The gaps remained visible, particularly in technology and powertrain variety.

Buyers looking for diesel, CNG, or hybrid options will find no alternatives here. That decision narrowed its appeal in a market where fuel flexibility often influenced purchase decisions.

The update feels like Volkswagen doubling down on its strength of German engineering rather than chasing any trend. That approach still gives the Taigun a distinct identity in a crowded segment. It will appeal to you if you value driving feel and an understated design over an exhaustive feature list.

What are your opinions on the new Volkswagen Taigun? Let us know in the comments.